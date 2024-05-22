Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD falls to near $31.50 amid hawkish Fedspeak

- Silver price depreciates as hawkish remarks from Fed officials suggest higher rates for longer.
- The higher US Dollar is dampening the demand for Silver.
- Traders await the FOMC Minutes to gain further clues about the Fed's policy stance.
Silver price continues to lose ground after retreating from the highest level of $32.51, a level not seen since December 2012. The Silver price trades around $31.80 per troy ounce during the European hours on Wednesday. Investors assess recent remarks from Federal Reserve officials, with several policymakers advocating for continued policy caution.
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins highlighted on Tuesday that progress toward interest rate adjustment will require more time, emphasizing patience as the appropriate policy for the Fed. Additionally, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller mentioned that he would need to observe several more months of positive inflation data before feeling comfortable supporting a policy easing, per Reuters.
The US Dollar (USD) appreciated ahead of the release of the Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on May 1, which are expected to be published on Wednesday. The higher Greenback dampens the demand for the Silver asset.
The downside of the grey metal is capped by renewed US-China trade tensions. On Monday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced a prohibition on General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, a US company, from engaging in import and export activities related to China. This decision comes amid ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China.
Additionally, China's measures to stabilize its property sector are providing some boost to safe-haven assets like Silver.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|31.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|31.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28.25
|Daily SMA50
|27.15
|Daily SMA100
|25.06
|Daily SMA200
|24.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|32.5
|Previous Daily Low
|31.07
|Previous Weekly High
|31.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.97
|Previous Monthly High
|29.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|31.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|31.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|31.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|30.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|29.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|32.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|33.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|34.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
