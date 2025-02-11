Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD falls below $32.00 despite safe-haven demand

- Silver price loses ground despite safe-haven demand following US tariffs.
- Trump's 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports heightens the threat of a wider trade dispute.
- Safe-haven demand increases as Middle East tensions escalate, following Trump's call for Israel to end its ceasefire with Hamas.
Silver price (XAG/USD) retraces its recent gains, trading around $31.80 per troy ounce during the European session on Tuesday. However, the downside of the metal price could be restrained as safe-haven demand for precious metals surged amid increased risk aversion following the latest US tariffs.
US President Donald Trump imposed a flat 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports on Monday, removing all exemptions and nullifying previous trade agreements with key United States (US) allies. The move is intended to support struggling domestic industries but increases the risk of a broader trade conflict.
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could support the prices of the safe-haven Silver. President Trump has urged Israel to end its ceasefire with Hamas if hostages are not returned by the weekend, increasing the risk of renewed conflict as both sides accuse each other of violating the agreement.
However, the demand for non-interest-bearing Silver could face challenges as higher interest rates in the United States (US) could last longer. A Reuters poll of economists suggests the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may postpone interest rate cuts until next quarter due to inflation concerns. Many analysts who had anticipated a rate cut in March have now adjusted their forecasts, with most predicting at least one cut by June.
Investors await the release of the latest US inflation figures and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week, which could influence the outlook for US monetary policy.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
