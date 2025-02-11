Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD falls below $32.00 despite safe-haven demand

Silver price loses ground despite safe-haven demand following US tariffs.

Trump's 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports heightens the threat of a wider trade dispute.

Safe-haven demand increases as Middle East tensions escalate, following Trump's call for Israel to end its ceasefire with Hamas.

Silver price (XAG/USD) retraces its recent gains, trading around $31.80 per troy ounce during the European session on Tuesday. However, the downside of the metal price could be restrained as safe-haven demand for precious metals surged amid increased risk aversion following the latest US tariffs.

US President Donald Trump imposed a flat 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports on Monday, removing all exemptions and nullifying previous trade agreements with key United States (US) allies. The move is intended to support struggling domestic industries but increases the risk of a broader trade conflict.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could support the prices of the safe-haven Silver. President Trump has urged Israel to end its ceasefire with Hamas if hostages are not returned by the weekend, increasing the risk of renewed conflict as both sides accuse each other of violating the agreement.

However, the demand for non-interest-bearing Silver could face challenges as higher interest rates in the United States (US) could last longer. A Reuters poll of economists suggests the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may postpone interest rate cuts until next quarter due to inflation concerns. Many analysts who had anticipated a rate cut in March have now adjusted their forecasts, with most predicting at least one cut by June.

Investors await the release of the latest US inflation figures and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week, which could influence the outlook for US monetary policy.