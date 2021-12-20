Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD fails to capitalize on US dollar weakness, eyes the 200-hour SMA

- The white-metal falls some 0.54% at press time during the New York session.
- Falling US Treasury yields and US domestic political issues undermine the US dollar.
- XAG/USD Price Forecast: Neutral-bearish bias, as long as it remains below the December 13 high at $22.40.
Silver (XAG/USD) is failing to capitalize on falling US bond yields, retreating below the December 17 daily low, trading at $22.26 during the New York session at the time of writing. An hour after Wall Street’s opening, the market sentiment is downbeat, as depicted by US stock indices falling. At the same time, the Build Back Better US President Biden agenda got torpedoed by Democrat Senator Joe Munchin, backpedaling his support of a $2 trillion tax-and-spending package as year’s end looms, pushing discussion towards next year.
That said, US Treasuries are losing during the day, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping 1.7 basis points, currently at 1.385%, weighing on the US Dollar Index, falling 0.24%, sitting at 96.34.
Despite the abovementioned, XAG/USD failed to capitalize an upward move, which could be attributed to a technical move, as the white-metal faced strong resistance around $22.60.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver 1-hour chart depicts the non-yielding metal has a neutral-bearish bias, as long as it remains below the December 13 swing high at $22.40, even though it faced support around the confluence of the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages (SMAs) around the $22.18-20 region. The last 1-hour candle attempted a break above the December 17 swing at $22.34, fading the move and retreating below the S1 daily pivot.
The lack of a catalyst would keep XAG/USD subdued in the $22.18-35 range. In the event of further downside, the first support would be the 200-hour SMA at $22.20. A decisive breach of the latter would open the door towards $22.00, followed by a challenge of the S3 daily pivot at $21.93.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|22.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.68
|Daily SMA50
|23.53
|Daily SMA100
|23.51
|Daily SMA200
|24.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.68
|Previous Daily Low
|22.36
|Previous Weekly High
|22.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.42
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.1250 as dollar stays modestly weaker
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1250 on Monday as the greenback is struggling to find demand with Omicron fears weighing on US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index is posting modest losses around 96.50 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing more than 1%.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area, remains vulnerable
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3174 in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to stage a rebound. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the pair stays in the negative territory around 1.3200.
Gold subdued below $1800 as buoyant real yields keep bulls at bay
Spot gold is struggling to make use of risk-averse market conditions on Monday and remains subdued under $1800. An on-the-day rise in real yields is the main reason why gold is struggling.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Why is Tesla going to fall below $900 on Monday?
Tesla stock actually rose on Friday despite main indices falling. TSLA shares rose to 932.57 for a small gain. Tesla is unlikely to outperform on Monday with strong selling expected.