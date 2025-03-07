Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD faces pressure near $32.70 with US NFP in focus

- Silver price struggles around $32.70 ahead of the US NFP data for February.
- The US employment data will influence market speculation for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
- The Silver price remains supported by global trade war tensions.
Silver price (XAG/USD) faces selling pressure near $32.70 in European trading hours on Friday. The white metal trades cautiously ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for February, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.
The US NFP data will significantly influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. Upbeat labor market data would boost market speculation that the Fed will keep interest rates steady in the current range of 4.25%-4.50% for longer. On the contrary, soft numbers would weaken them.
Technically, a restrictive interest rate stance from the Fed bodes poorly for precious metals, such as Silver.
The US NFP report is expected to show that the employers hired 160K workers, higher than 143K recorded in January. The Unemployment Rate is seen steady at 4%. Investors will also focus on the Average Hourly Earnings data, a key measure of wage growth, which is estimated to have grown steadily by 4.1% year-on-year.
Ahead of the US NFP data, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh four-month low near 103.60. 10-year US Treasury yields drops to near 4.27%.
Meanwhile, global trade war tensions continue to offer support to the Silver price. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump confirmed tariff exemptions on products compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) till April 2. Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico on Tuesday.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price strives to hold the key resistance of $32.40 plotted from the December 12 high. The asset trades above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $32.00, suggesting that the near-term trend is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.
Looking down, the upward-sloping trendline from the August 8 low of $26.45 will act as key support for the Silver price around $30.00. While, the February 14 high of $33.40 will be the key barrier.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-month highs above 1.0850
EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since early November above 1.0850 on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to shake off the bearish pressure as investors await February employment data, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.2900 as USD selloff continues
Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, GBP/USD regains its traction and trades above 1.2900 in the European session. Ahead of the highly-anticipated US jobs data, retreating US Treasury bond yields weigh on the USD and support the pair.
Gold holds steady above $2,900 ahead of US NFP
Gold price remains confined in a range above $2,900 on Friday as traders keenly await the US NFP release. Rising trade tensions, the risk-off mood, and a weaker USD lend support to the precious metal. Bets for more interest rate cuts by the Fed contribute to limiting losses for XAU/USD.
Nonfarm Payrolls forecast: US job growth set to rebound in February after weak January data
Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 160K in February, following the 143K increase reported in January. The Unemployment Rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4%.
February CPI preview: The tariff winds start to blow
Consumer price inflation came out of the gate strong in 2025, but price growth looks to have cooled somewhat in February. We estimate headline CPI rose 0.25% and the core index advanced 0.27%. The moderation in the core index is likely to reflect some giveback in a handful of categories that soared in January.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.