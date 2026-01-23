TRENDING:
BoJ Interest Rate
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD extends record-setting rally to $99.00 amid fresh breakout

  • Silver gains strong follow-through positive traction for the second straight day on Friday.
  • A breakout through a one-week-old ascending channel backs the case for further gains.
  • Overbought conditions on the short-term chart warrant some caution for bullish traders.
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD extends record-setting rally to $99.00 amid fresh breakout
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) continues scaling new all-time highs for the second consecutive day and climbs to the $99.00 mark during the Asian session on Friday. The parabolic rise seems rather unaffected by easing US-EU tensions over Greenland and extremely overstretched conditions, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the white metal remains to the upside.

The ascending channel from $86.67 underpins the uptrend, with its upper boundary at $97.22 now breached; a sustained hold above this barrier would preserve the breakout bias. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands in positive territory and continues to rise, suggesting strengthening upside momentum. Moreover, the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart slopes higher at $91.47, and the XAG/USD holds above it, keeping the intraday tone bullish.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 76.98 is overbought and could temper immediate gains. Pullbacks would be cushioned by the rising 200-period SMA at $91.47, while deeper setbacks meet the ascending channel’s lower boundary at $90.16. The MACD’s positive stance above zero reinforces buyers’ control. RSI moderation from overbought would aid consolidation.

Failure to keep above $97.22 would risk a return into the channel, whereas continued acceptance above that line would leave the path open for further extension.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

XAG/USD 1-hour chart

Chart Analysis XAG/USD

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps its focus on 1.1800

EUR/USD keeps its focus on 1.1800

EUR/USD is holding its ground near two-day highs around 1.1750 as Thursday’s session is drawing to a close. The pair is drawing support from a more constructive risk mood, helped by easing EU–US trade tensions and a softer US Dollar. Looking ahead, attention shifts to Friday’s flash PMI releases from both Europe and the US.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 on persistent USD selling

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 on persistent USD selling

GBP/USD is regaining momentum on Thursday and pushing up towards two-week highs around the 1.3500 mark. In the process, Cable is leaving Wednesday’s brief wobble behind and slipping back into its upward trend, helped by ongoing selling pressure on the Greenback ahead of key advanced PMI data on Friday.

Gold continues scaling new record highs, climbs above $4,950

Gold continues scaling new record highs, climbs above $4,950

Gold extends its record-setting rally for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, as persistent geopolitical uncertainties continue to drive safe-haven flows. Meanwhile, expectations for further policy easing by the Federal Reserve contribute to the de-dollarization trend and further underpin the non-yielding bullion, which remains on track to register gains for the third successive week and appears unaffected by extremely overbought conditions.

Ethereum: JPMorgan sees post-Fusaka activity surge fading

Ethereum: JPMorgan sees post-Fusaka activity surge fading

Ethereum's Fusaka upgrade last December has seen fees plummet to new lows while sparking a surge in transaction counts and active addresses. However, that growth may not last, according to a Wednesday note by JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

Ripple (XRP) is consolidating above $1.90, a short-term support level, at the time of writing on Thursday. This mild uptick marks two consecutive days of a strengthening technical outlook, following recent market-wide volatility.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers