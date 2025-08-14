- Silver struggles to build on modest Asian session gains to a multi-week top.
- A slightly overbought RSI on the 1-hour chart prompts some profit-taking.
- The constructive setup backs the case for the emergence of dip-buying.
Silver (XAG/USD) retreats slightly from a nearly three-week top touched during the Asian session on Thursday and is currently trading just above mid-$38.00s, up around 0.10% for the day. The US Dollar (USD) stages a modest recovery from its lowest level in over two weeks and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD-denominated commodity.
From a technical perspective, the pullback could be attributed to some profit-taking amid a slightly overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 1-hour chart. That said, Wednesday's breakout through a short-term descending trend-line resistance and a subsequent strength beyond the $38.40 horizontal barrier was seen as a key trigger for the XAG/USD bulls. Moreover, positive oscillators on the daily chart suggest that any meaningful corrective slide could be seen as a buying opportunity.
Hence, weakness below the $38.40 resistance-turned-support is more likely to be limited near the trend-line hurdle breakpoint, around the $38.10 region. Some follow-through selling and acceptance below the $38.00 mark, however, has the potential to drag the XAG/USD further towards mid-$37.00s en route to the $37.00 neighborhood. A convincing break below the latter might shift the bias in favor of bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
On the flip side, bulls might now wait for a move beyond the multi-week top, around the $38.75 region, before placing fresh bets. The XAG/USD might then aim to reclaim the $39.00 round-figure mark and then extend the positive momentum further towards challenging the $39.50 area, or the highest since February 2012, set last month.
Silver 1-hou chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3550 as investors await UK GDP, US PPI releases
The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note around 1.3575 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key data from both the United Kingdom and the United States. The preliminary reading of UK Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter will be published later on Thursday, followed by US Producer Price Index data for July.
Crypto All-Time High Season: OKB hits record high as Arbitrum, Raydium follow
OKB, Arbitrum, and Raydium rank as top performers over the last 24 hours as the cryptocurrency market hits an all-time high of over $4.15 trillion on Thursday. The technical outlook and the broader market sentiment suggest further gains.
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1700 ahead of Q2 Eurozone GDP, US PPI data
EUR/USD moves little after two days of losses as the US Dollar experiences a technical recovery, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Traders await Eurozone Gross Domestic Product data for the second quarter due later in the day.
Gold buyers fight for control ahead of US PPI data
Gold is looking to extend the break above the $3,350 psychological barrier in the Asian trades on Thursday. Gold keeps the green for the third consecutive day, awaiting the US Producer Price Index and Jobless Claims data for fresh trading incentives.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.