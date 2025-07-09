Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD drops to near $36.50 despite escalating global trade jitters

- Silver price trades lower to near $36.50 as higher US Dollar has capped its upside.
- US President Trump is expected to release fresh batch of tariff rates for over seven trading partners.
- The White House plans to impose 50% tariffs on Copper imports.
Silver price (XAG/USD) falls to near $36.50 during Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The white metal faces a slight selling pressure even as the White House has signaled that it will release more letters, specifying additional import rates, to those nations that have not closed a trade deal during the 90-day tariff pause.
United States (US) Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday that more than 15 countries will receive letters in a couple of days. “I expect 15-20 trade letters to go out over the next 2 days,” Lutnick said.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump also stated through a post on Truth.Social he will announce new tariff rates for minimum of seven countries on Wednesday’s morning and more in afternoon. “We will be releasing a minimum of 7 Countries having to do with trade, tomorrow morning, with an additional number of Countries being released in the afternoon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.
The announcement of new tariff rates by the US for its trading partners will intensify trade war globally. Over the weekend, Trump also announced new tariff rates for 14 nations, in which notable mentions were Japan and South Korea.
Theoretically, escalating global trade tensions improve demand for safe-haven assets, such as Silver. However, it struggles to attract bids as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to weekly high around 97.80 posted on Tuesday.
Technically, higher US Dollar makes the Silver price an expensive bet for investors.
Additionally, US President Trump has also threatened to impose 50% tariffs on Copper imports and 200% additional import duty on pharmaceuticals next year.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price holds the breakout of the Descending Triangle chart pattern formed on a four-hour time. Theoretically, the breakout of the above-mentioned chart pattern often leads to a volatility expansion, which results in higher volume and wider ticks on the upside.
The downward-sloping trendline of the Descending Triangle formation is plotted from the June 18 high of $37.32, while the horizontal support is marked from the June 20 low of $35.51.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend.
Looking down, the March 28 high around $34.60 will act as key support for the Silver price. On the upside, the fresh over-a-decade high around $37.32 will be the key barrier.
Silver four-hour chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Volatile within range above 0.6500 amid US Dollar strength
AUD/USD is trading back and forth above 0.6500 early Wednesday amid the mixed Chinese inflation data. The pair resumes the RBA's surprise on-hold decision-led uptick again as traders digest Trump's planned tariffs on Copper imports. The US Dollar resurgence could check the pair ahead of Fed Minutes.
USD/JPY climbs above 147.00 on USD strength, US-Japan trade woes
USD/JPY regains traction and climbs above 147.00 in Asian trading on Wednesday. US President Trump's latest tariff threats unnerve markets and prop up the haven demand for the US Dollar, aiding the renewed upside in the major. Further, the pair benefits from the US-Japan trade stand-off as it undermines the Japanese Yen.
Gold: More downside in the offing as tariff talks, Fed Minutes loom
Gold price is battling $3,300, licking its wounds early Wednesday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the bright metal, awaiting fresh trade updates and the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve June policy meeting for fresh directives.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple holds ground while ETH and XRP eye further gains
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple present a mixed but optimistic outlook midweek as BTC holds steady while ETH and XRP show signs of renewed bullish momentum. BTC is stabilizing at a critical support level; meanwhile, ETH and XRP are eyeing a move toward higher targets.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.