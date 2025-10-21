Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD dives below $50.00 as the Dollar rallies

Silver (XAG/USD) is finally correcting lower. Market expectations that the US and China will de-escalate trade tensions are boosting the US Dollar’s recovery and hurting precious metals. Silver has extended its reversal from last week's highs at the $55.00 area, to session lows near $49.00 so far.



US President Trump soothed markets on Monday, announcing that he was planning to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next week, and that he expected to reach a “fair deal” which would lead to a good trade relationship between the two countries. These comments tackled fears of a trade war and have sent the US Dollar rallying across the board.

Technical analysis: A bearish H&S pattern is in play

Silver has broken below the base of the ascending channel from mid-September lows and extended losses below the neckline of a bearish Head & Shoulders, a common figure in trend shifts, at the $50.71 area.



The pair is attempting to return above the $50.00 psychological level at the time of writing, and is likely to retest the mentioned H&S neckline, which might act as a resistance now, at the 50.80 area. Further up, the target would be the reverse trendline, near 52.10.



To the downside, intra-day lows are at $49.20 ahead of the October 9 low, at $48.45. The H&S pattern’s measured target is coincident with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the September-October rally, at $46.15.