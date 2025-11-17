TRENDING:
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates losses below $51.00

  • Silver bounced up from $50.00 but has failed to find support above $51.00.
  • Choppy and directionless trade prevails as investors await the release of delayed US data.
  • XAG/USD technical picture remains bearish after last week's reversal from $54.30 area.
Guillermo Alcala

Silver (XAG/USD) is showing a mild recovery attempt on Monday. The pair bounced up from $50.00 lows on Friday but is struggling to find acceptance above the $51.00 level. which leaves price action hovering in no man's land, after a sharp reversal from the $54.30 area last week.


Precious metals trimmed losses on Monday, with risk appetite subdued as Japan threatened China with military action if Taiwan were to be attacked. Investors, however, are on a wait-and-see stance, awaiting the release of a stream of delayed US macroeconomic releases later in the week, which is expected to shed some more light on the momentum of the US economy and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

Technical analysis: Silver has a significant resistance level above $54.00

XAG/USD Chart
XAG/USD 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture remains bearish, following a sharp reversal from the $54.30 area last week, which highlights a potential double top formation at the mid-range of the $54.00s. This is a common pattern of trend shifts that comes after a 70% rally in the last seven months.

Meanwhile, the lower high on Friday endorses the bearish view, and the weak oscillators, with the 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) depressed below the 50 level, suggest that the current rebound is frail and that a deeper correction may be forthcoming.

Immediate support remains at Friday’s lows of $50.00, which, so far, is closing the path towards the October 23 and 31 highs, near $49.35, and the November 4 low, at $46.95. To the upside, a previous support at the 52.10 area (November 13 low) is likely to challenge bulls ahead of the November 14 high at $53.65 and the long-term highs between $54.60 and $54.80.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1600

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1600

EUR/USD is still under pressure around 1.1600 at the begginning of the week. The US Dollar, in the meantime, is finding its feet again as risk sentiment stays on the back foot and markets continue dialling down expectations for a December Fed rate cut, keeping any bounce in the pair fairly limited.

GBP/USD advances modestly, retargets 1.3200

GBP/USD advances modestly, retargets 1.3200

GBP/USD starts the new trading week with decent gains, although still below the 1.3200 mark. Meanwhile, Cable appears bid despite fresh buying interest is lending legs to the Greenback, in a context of subdued sentiment and steady concerns around the UK fiscal landscape.

Gold alternates gains with losses above $4,000

Gold alternates gains with losses above $4,000

Gold is drifting without much direction on Monday, flicking between small gains and minor losses while staying just above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce. Comments from several key FOMC officials offered little enthusiasm for cutting rates further, leading traders to trim their expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the yellow metal without a clear catalyst for now.

Canada CPI seen easing in October as traders weigh BoC policy outlook

Canada CPI seen easing in October as traders weigh BoC policy outlook

Canadian inflation is expected to edge lower in October. The core CPI is still seen well above the BoC’s 2% goal. The Canadian Dollar managed to regain some composure this month.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

