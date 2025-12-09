TRENDING:
RBA Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates around $58 as Fed’s policy comes into spotlight

  • Silver price trades sideways around $58.00 as investors await the Fed’s monetary policy announcement.
  • The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday.
  • Investors await the US JOLTS Job Openings data for fresh cues on the current status of labour demand.
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates around $58 as Fed’s policy comes into spotlight
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades in a tight range around $58.00 during the late Asian trading session on Tuesday. The white metal turns sideways as investors await the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed), scheduled for Wednesday.

The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December policy meeting is 89.4%.

Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

Fed dovish expectations have been prompted by cooling job growth. New York Fed Bank President John Williams also warned of slower economic growth and weak labour demand in his speech in late November, while supporting the need for more interest rate cuts.  "Economic growth has slowed, and the labor market gradually cooled," Williams said, adding that there is room for a further adjustment in the near term.” William’s dovish interest rate guidance also led to a significant jump in the Fed’s monetary easing expectations.

For more cues on the United States (US) labour market conditions, investors await the JOLTS Job Openings data for October, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. Economists expect US employers to have posted 7.2 million fresh jobs in that period.

Silver technical analysis

XAG/USD trades in a tight range between $56.58 and $59.34 for over a week. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is rising and supports the advance, currently at $54.73, with price holding comfortably above it.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 68 (near overbought) shows firm momentum, though it has eased from recent peaks, suggesting upside may slow without invalidating the trend.

Trend conditions remain bullish while the 20-EMA continues to climb, and pullbacks would stay shallow as long as the pair holds above the average. If momentum cools further, RSI could drift toward the mid-60s before any deeper correction develops, whereas sustained elevated readings would keep the path of least resistance pointed higher.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD strengthens to near 1.1650 on Fed rate cut bets and strong German data

EUR/USD strengthens to near 1.1650 on Fed rate cut bets and strong German data

The EUR/USD pair gains ground to near 1.1645 during the early European session on Tuesday. The prospect of a US interest rate cut on Wednesday weighs on the US Dollar against the Euro. Traders will keep an eye on the US ADP Employment Change four-week average and Jolts Job Openings reports for September and October later on Tuesday. 

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 as dovish Fed outlook weighs on USD

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and holds steady above the 1.3300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, lack strong follow-through buying as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risk.

Gold remains confined in a range as traders await more cues about Fed's rate-cut path

Gold remains confined in a range as traders await more cues about Fed's rate-cut path

Gold remains on the back foot for the third straight day, though it lacks bearish conviction and remains confined in a one-week-old range through the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday. 

Chainlink holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook, signalling a rally in the upcoming days.

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

This week we get a lot of data releases but the biggie is all those central bank decisions. Canada, Australia and Switzerland are expected to stay on hold, but the Fed is expected to cut.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink (LINK) began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers