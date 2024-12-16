Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates around $30.55 area, 100-day SMA

- Silver struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and languishes near a two-week low.
- Bears await a sustained break and acceptance below the 100-day SMA before placing fresh bets.
- Any attempted recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and is likely to remain capped.
Silver (XAG/USD) kicks off the new week on a subdued note and consolidates last week's retracement slide from or over a one-month high. The white metal remains close to a two-week low touched Friday and trades around the $30.55 region, or the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), during the Asian session.
From a technical perspective, acceptance below the 100-day SMA will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders against the backdrop of last week's failure near the $32.35 horizontal resistance. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction, the XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the $30.00 psychological mark and test November lows, around the $29.70-$29.65 region.
Some follow-through selling should pave the way for an extension of the downward trajectory towards the $29.10-$29.00 support zone en route to the $28.40-$28.35 region before the XAG/USD eventually drops to the $28.00 round figure.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt now seems to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the $31.00 mark. A sustained strength beyond, however, could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the XAG/USD towards the $31.75 horizontal barrier. The momentum could extend further towards the $32.00 round figure en route to the monthly swing high, around the $32.35 horizontal zone touched last week.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin breaks all-time high above $106,000, triggers nearly $120 million in liquidations
Bitcoin hit a record high above $106,000 on Monday, after recent developments on President-elect Donald Trump’s strategic Bitcoin reserve and demand from institutional traders.
EUR/USD holds near 1.0500 ahead of EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays relatively quiet and fluctuates in a narrow channel at around 1.0500 on Monday. ECB President Lagarde reiterated that they will continue to cut rates if data confirm disinflation is on track. Investors await EU PMI data after German PMI readings arrived mixed.
GBP/USD edges higher to 1.2630, looks to UK/US PMIs for some impetus
The GBP/USD pair ticks higher at the start of a busy week and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to the 1.2600 neighborhood, or over a two-week low touched on Friday.
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains above $2,650 amid mixed cues
Gold price stages a modest recovery from a one-week trough touched earlier this Monday, albeit it lacks follow-through buying and currently trades around the $2,655 region.
Can markets keep conquering record highs?
Equity markets are charging to new record highs, with the S&P 500 up 28% year-to-date and the NASDAQ Composite crossing the key 20,000 mark, up 34% this year. The rally is underpinned by a potent mix of drivers.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.