TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD climbs to near $52.00 on fresh US-China trade tensions

  • Silver price rises to near $51.90 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
  • Fresh tensions between the US and China could boost the safe-haven flows. 
  • Fed’s Powell signaled another cut as weak hiring pressures unemployment. 
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD climbs to near $52.00 on fresh US-China trade tensions
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Silver price (XAG/USD) holds positive ground around $51.90 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The white metal retreats from an all-time high after a historic squeeze in London began to show some signs of easing. However, the potential downside might be limited amid trade tensions and US rate cut expectations.

A rise in Silver price in the previous session is bolstered by concerns over a depleting silver inventory in London, which drove prices to a premium over those seen in New York and prompted traders to ship metals across the Atlantic for a profit. Nonetheless, a historic squeeze in London began to show some signs of easing, which might drag the white metal lower. 

Rising trade tension between the US and China boosts the safe-haven flows, benefiting the Silver price. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump could slap China with 100% tariffs on November 1 or sooner, depending on Beijing’s next action in a dispute over rare earths. 

Bets the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates twice more this year might contribute to Silver’s upside. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the Fed is on track to deliver another quarter-point interest-rate reduction later this month, even as a government shutdown significantly reduces its read on the economy. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver, supporting the non-yielding precious metal. 

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs above 1.16 as Powell’s neutral tone weigh on Dollar

EUR/USD climbs above 1.16 as Powell’s neutral tone weigh on Dollar

EUR/USD recovers some ground on Tuesday as the Greenback weakens post neutral-dovish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and as the French government announced a suspension of a pension reform. The pair trades at 1.1606 up 0.32%.

GBP/USD trims gains, back above 1.3300

GBP/USD trims gains, back above 1.3300

GBP/USD extends its rebound from multi-week lows, regaining the area above the 1.3300 hurdle amid the loss of momentum in the US Dollar. The sour sentiment surrounding the British Pound accelerated after disheartening prints from the key UK labour market report, while the late loss of traction in the Greenback underpins Cable’s recovery.

Gold: Bulls retain control near record high, eye $4,200

Gold: Bulls retain control near record high, eye $4,200

Gold attracts buyers early Wednesday and remains close to the all-time peak below the $4,200 mark. Fresh US-China trade tensions, geopolitical risks, and concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown continue to drive safe-haven flows into the bullion. Bets for more Fed rate cuts and a weaker  US Dollar act as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold.

US DOJ confiscates 127,000 Bitcoin, boosts government holdings above $36 billion

US DOJ confiscates 127,000 Bitcoin, boosts government holdings above $36 billion

The US Department of Justice seized 127,271 Bitcoin from a Cambodian-based conglomerate, Prince Holding Group, and its founder, Chen Zhi, marking one of the largest forfeitures in crypto history.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers