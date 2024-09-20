Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bulls might now aim to reclaim $32.00 and retest YTD peak

Silver gains positive traction for the second straight day and stands tall near a two-month high.

The technical setup favors bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.

Any meaningful corrective decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

Silver (XAG/USD) attracts buyers for the second straight day on Friday and sticks to its gains above the $31.00 mark, near a two-month peak through the first half of the European session.

From a technical perspective, the recent breakout through a short-term descending trend-line resistance, around the $29.35 area, which coincided with the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Adding to this, the emergence of some dip-buying on Thursday, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, suggest that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the upside.

The positive outlook is validated by the fact that the white metal now seems to have found acceptance above the $31.00 mark. Hence, a subsequent move up beyond the $31.45 intermediate hurdle, en route to the July swing high around the $31.75 zone and the $32.00 mark, looks like a distinct possibility. The momentum could extend further and allow the XAG/USD to challenge a one-decade high, around mid-$32.00s touched in May.

On the flip side, weakness below the $31.00 mark now seems to find decent support near the $30.70 horizontal zone. Any further decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $30.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling could expose the $29.35 confluence resistance breakpoint, now turned support, which should now act as a strong near-term and a key pivotal point for the commodity.

A convincing break below could accelerate the downfall and drag the XAG/USD below the $29.00 mark, towards testing the next relevant support near the $28.20-$28.15 zone. This is followed by the $28.00 mark and strong horizontal support near the $27.70 area, or the monthly low, which if broken might shift the near-term bias back in favor of bearish traders.

Silver daily chart