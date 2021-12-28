Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD broke a bullish pennant, but the rally stalled at the 100-DMA

- Silver surges some 0.22% amid lower US Treasury yields.
- The US Dollar Index advances 0.12%, clings to the 96.00 figure though fails to weigh on XAG/USD.
- XAG/USD Price Forecast: The break of a bullish pennant pushed silver to the confluence of the 50 and the 100-DMA.
Silver (XAG/USD) is advancing for the second day in the week and is trading above $23.00 for the first time in a month during the New York session. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $23.11, up some 0.60%.
For the second consecutive day, precious metals led by gold and silver climbed as risk appetite improved, coupled with US dollar weakness, as the year-end looms. The Federal Reserve's hawkish pivot and the beginning of a faster bond-taper in the middle of January of 2022 put a lid on any upward movements in the silver, as Fed policymakers now expect at least three rate hikes in coming year.
The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of its peers, has advanced some 0.12% and is trading at 96.20. In the bond market, the 10-year benchmark note coupon has fallen one and a half basis points to sit at 1.465%, providing a tailwind for XAG/USD, as real rates head nowhere, with 10-year US TIPS are at -1.083%.
Silver broke to the upside of a bullish pennant on the one hour chart during the overnight session, reaching a daily high of around $23.41, and then retreating towards $23.09.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver’s daily chart depicts the non-yielding metal trading with a neutral-bearish bias. The rally in the overnight session was capped by the confluence of the 50 and 100-day moving averages (DMAs) around the $23.33-45 area, and at press time, XAG bulls managed to keep the price above the December 27 daily high, at $23.09.
To the upside, XAG/USD’s first line of resistance is seen at the 100-DMA at $23.33, immediately followed by the 50-DMA at $23.43. A breach of that area would expose the November 25 daily high at $23.70.
On the other hand, the first level of support is likely to be the December 27 daily high at $23.09. A break below that would expose $23.00, followed by the December 24 cycle low at $22.59.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|23.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.45
|Daily SMA50
|23.49
|Daily SMA100
|23.38
|Daily SMA200
|24.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.12
|Previous Daily Low
|22.65
|Previous Weekly High
|22.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.18
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1300 as dollar gains traction
The American currency got some market’s favor following the US opening, with EUR/USD down to the 1.1290 region. Wall Street keeps rallying while government bond yields remain subdued as investors head into the year close with optimism.
GBP/USD trims intraday gains, holds above 1.3400
GBP/USD reached 1.3461 amid easing Omicron concerns and Brexit risks, although demand for the greenback pushed the pair back to the lower band of the 1.34 area. Still, Pound remains among the dollar’s strongest rivals as the UK government dismissed restrictions in the holiday season.
Gold Price Forecast: Losing steam but holding above $1,800.00 Premium
Spot gold reached an intraday high of $1,820.25 a troy ounce, its highest in over a month, later trimming gains. The American dollar met demand with Wall Street’s opening, helped by encouraging US data and subdued government bond yields.
Dogecoin price searches for reliable support before DOGE bulls target 42% ascent
Dogecoin price could be ready for a 42% bounce toward $0.26 but not before DOGE discovers a reliable foothold. The meme-based token may see a buy opportunity at slightly lower prices before the bulls prepare for a major upswing.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
One year up, one year down for the dollar? After two flip-flop years, there are good reasons to expect the greenback to have a rather red 2022.