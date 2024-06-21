Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD attracts some sellers below $31.00 amid stronger US Dollar

Silver price (XAG/USD) attracts some sellers near $30.60 on Friday during the early European trading hours. The white metal edges lower amid the stronger US Dollar (USD). However, the downside might be limited as the weaker US economic data have triggered the expectation of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cutting cycle later this year. Later on Friday, the first reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports for June will be published. Data released by the US Department of Labour showed that US citizens who applied for unemployment insurance benefits rose by 238,000 for the week ending June 15. This figure was below the market consensus of 235,000 and lower than 243,000 in the previous week. This figure indicated a moderation in the labour market and raised the speculation for a Fed rate cut, following the weaker Retail Sales data last week. Traders have priced in nearly 64% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, according to CME FedWatch Tool. A lower interest rate generally lifts the Silver price as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets. “The market is starting to increasingly expect the U.S. central bank to start its easing program. I suspect we might be getting some long positions getting installed into the market,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. The advanced reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports for June might offer some hints about economic activity in the United States. Any signs of improvement could lift the Greenback and create a headwind for the USD-denominated Silver.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.