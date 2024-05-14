Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD approaches two-week high of $28.80 with eyes on US Inflation data

- Silver price rises toward two-week high of $28.80 as US Dollar edges down.
- The US Dollar drops even though US PPI grew at a faster rate in April.
- The Fed could delay rate cuts beyond September.
Silver price (XAG/USD) jumps higher to $28.60 in Tuesday’s New York session. The white metal strengthens as the US Dollar drops despite the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has published a stubborn Producer Price Index (PPI) report.
Monthly headline PPI grew at a faster rate of 0.5% from the estimates of 0.3%, suggesting price pressures remained persistent at the start of the second quarter. The Core PPI that excludes volatile food and energy prices also rose by 0.5%. Annual headline and the core PPI data grew in line with estimates of 2.2% and 2.4%.
This has deepened fears about the Federal Reserve (Fed) delaying rate cuts beyond September or keeping interest rates in their current range of 5.25%-5.50% for the entire year. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar’s value against six major currencies, falls to 105.00. The appeal for dollar-denominated Silver improves when the Greenback edges down.
10-year US Treasury yields fall further to 4.46%. Generally, deepening risks of persistent inflation boost yields on interest-bearish assets. However, in this case, bond yields have fallen. This has diminished the opportunity cost of holding an investment in non-yielding assets, such as Silver.
This week, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April will be the major economic indication that will help investors to project the next move in the Silver price, US Dollar and the bond yields, which will be published on Wednesday. Investors will also focus on the monthly Retail Sales, which will be published along with the consumer inflation data.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price recovers sharply after discovering buying interest near the horizontal support plotted from 14 April 2023 high around $26.09 on a daily timeframe. The above-mentioned support was earlier a major resistance for the Silver price bulls. The white metal is approaching the multi-year high at $29.80.
The near-term outlook of Silver has improved as it returns above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $27.30.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting that a bullish momentum has been triggered.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|1.70
|Today daily open
|28.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.48
|Daily SMA50
|26.39
|Daily SMA100
|24.67
|Daily SMA200
|23.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.39
|Previous Daily Low
|27.97
|Previous Weekly High
|28.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.44
|Previous Monthly High
|29.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
