Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD advances to near $31.00 as looming Fed policy decision

- Silver price extends its upside due to rising expectations of an aggressive rate cut by the Fed.
- The demand for dollar-denominated Silver gains attraction as it becomes cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
- Markets assess demand prospects in China, given that Silver is crucial for a range of industrial applications.
Silver price (XAG/USD) continues its winning streak that began on September 9, trading around $31.00 per Troy ounce during Monday’s Asian session. The non-yielding Silver extends its upside due to growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve will opt for a jumbo 50 basis points rate cut at its upcoming monetary policy meeting.
The demand for Silver is gaining traction due to a weaker US Dollar (USD), driven by lower Treasury yields. As Silver is a dollar-denominated commodity, it becomes cheaper for buyers using other currencies, which helps support increased demand for the precious metal.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against its six major peers, trades around 100.81 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 3.58% and 3.65%, respectively, at the time of writing.
The market is divided over the scale of the rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets anticipate 41.0% odds of a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting. The likelihood of a 50 bps rate cut has increased to 59.0%, up from 50.0% a day ago.
Additionally, markets are evaluating demand prospects in China after mixed economic indicators. Silver is essential in various industrial applications, such as electronics, solar panels, and automotive components. Given China's status as one of the world's largest manufacturing hubs, the country's industrial demand for Silver is significant.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances due to rising odds of an aggressive rate cut by the Fed
The Australian Dollar inches higher against the US Dollar on Monday. The AUD/USD pair may appreciate further due to growing speculation that the US Federal Reserve will opt for a jumbo 50 basis points rate cut at this week’s monetary policy meeting.
USD/JPY seems vulnerable near YTD low, around mid-140.00s ahead of Fed/BoJ meetings this week
The USD/JPY pair remains depressed around mid-140.00s during the Asian session on Monday, amid thin trading volumes on the back of a holiday in Japan. However, bearish traders might prefer to wait for this week's key central bank event risks before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Gold price stands tall near record high ahead of the key FOMC meeting this week
Gold price trades with a mild positive bias near the all-time peak touched on Friday. Rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut later this month continue to act as a tailwind. Bulls now await this week’s key central bank event risks before placing fresh bets.
Week ahead: Key central banks in focus
This week will be an interesting one for the financial markets. In addition to several tier-1 data, the focus will be on the US Federal Reserve, closely shadowed by the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.
European crypto fund founder calls Tether $118 billion scam
Founder of Cyber Capital, Europe’s oldest crypto fund, criticized Tether for their reserves and said there has been no audit since 2021. In a tweet thread on X, Justin Bons supports his stance on the stablecoin firm with statistics.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.