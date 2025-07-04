Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD advance stalls near $37.00 as holiday lull masks bullish setup

- Silver forms double-bottom near key support, signaling a potential breakout above $37.31.
- Doji candle and thin US holiday volume suggest pause, not reversal.
- Bulls eye resistance at $37.49 and $38.00; downside risk begins below $36.00.
Silver price traded sideways on Friday, remaining virtually unchanged at $36.84, due to thin trading volumes as US markets were closed for a holiday. The market mood turned slightly sour as headlines surrounding the US trade war, with its trading patterns taking center stage, following the approval of the One Big Beautiful Bill.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical Outlook
From a technical standpoint, the grey metal is pausing its advance, although it remains upwardly biased as it has formed a double-bottom chart pattern. Nevertheless, the formation of a doji suggests that a pause is underway, as traders eye key resistance levels, such as the year-to-date (YTD) high of $37.31.
Momentum is bullish as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). That said, the path of least resistance is upwards.
Silver key resistance level to watch would be $37.00, the YTD high, and the February 29, 2012, at $37.49. Once cleared, the next stop is $38.00. On the other hand, if XAG/USD falls below $36.00, it clears the path for testing $35.82. Once hurdled, the next stop would be $35.00, before challenging the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $34.39.
XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
