TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver price consolidates as USD rebounds, Fed rate cut outlook supports demand

  • Silver trades slightly lower as the US Dollar attempts to recover.
  • Expectations of a December Fed rate cut continue to limit downside pressure on the metal.
  • Geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around US data releases keep safe-haven demand supported.
Silver price consolidates as USD rebounds, Fed rate cut outlook supports demand
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) drifts slightly lower on Thursday, trading around $53.25, down 0.15% on the day at the time of writing. The white metal remains range-bound amid thin liquidity associated with the US Thanksgiving holiday. A modest rebound in the US Dollar (USD) is capping intraday gains and keeping Silver contained.

Despite this consolidation, the broader macro backdrop remains supportive for precious metals. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have recently signaled openness to near-term easing, reinforcing market expectations that the central bank could deliver another 25-basis-point rate cut at its December meeting. This outlook continues to weigh structurally on the US Dollar, helping to limit any significant pullback in XAG/USD.

At the same time, improving sentiment in global Equity markets, driven by rising confidence in Fed easing, somewhat reduces demand for safe-haven assets. However, this effect is partially offset by persistent geopolitical risks. Tensions between China and Taiwan have resurfaced after Beijing issued new warnings to Japan, while investors are closely monitoring signals of progress on a US-backed framework for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. These factors maintain a moderate level of caution, indirectly supporting Silver.

In the United States (US), the US Dollar Index (DXY) is stabilizing after recent declines, holding slightly above its weekly lows. Recent US economic releases, including mixed manufacturing data, signs of labor-market softening and weaker consumer momentum, reinforce expectations of a slowing economic backdrop.

Earlier reports this week already highlighted similar concerns, keeping the market focused on the Fed’s next steps. Meanwhile, US markets are closed on Thursday, and delayed data releases limit short-term visibility.

Overall, Silver remains close to its recent highs, supported by a macro environment that still favors precious metals. However, thin trading conditions may keep XAG/USD in consolidation until US participants return.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD maintains its focus on 1.1600

EUR/USD maintains its focus on 1.1600

EUR/USD struggles to extend its ongoing recovery, meeting firm resistance around the 1.1600 neighbourhood on the back of a directionless US Dollar and the generalised flattish mood in the FX universe. Moving forward, the release of Germany’s preliminary inflation data should be the salient event on Friday.

GBP/USD comes under pressure near 1.3230

GBP/USD comes under pressure near 1.3230

GBP/USD is now facing a daily correction after hitting fresh four-week highs near 1.3270 earlier on Thursday. Indeed, Cable trades in an irresolute fashion so far, struggling to maintain its sharp rebound in place on the back of the directionless Greenback.

Gold: Next target comes at $4,250

Gold: Next target comes at $4,250

Gold trades on the back foot on Thursday, coming under some mild downside pressure against the backdrop of the widespread lack of a clear direction in the global markets, all following the Thanksgiving Day holiday and the associated marginal trading conditions in the global markets.

Solana memecoin Bonk launches ETP on European exchange in partnership with Bitcoin Capital

Solana memecoin Bonk launches ETP on European exchange in partnership with Bitcoin Capital

The Bonk community has partnered with Bitcoin Capital to launch the first exchange-traded product tracking the memecoin's price on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Thanksgiving holiday gives time to digest UK budget, and growing stock market breadth

Thanksgiving holiday gives time to digest UK budget, and growing stock market breadth

With US markets closed for Thanksgiving, UK and European stock indices are mostly drifting a touch lower this morning. The focus remains on the postmortem of the UK budget.

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple (XRP) is losing momentum, trading at around $2.19 at the time of writing on Thursday. Bulls' attempts to shape the uptrend toward key hurdles at $2.36 and $2.52 failed to gain traction amid resistance at $2.30. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers