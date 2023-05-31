Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD climbs above $23.50 amidst dovish Fed remarks, falling US bond yields

- XAG/USD ascends past the 100-day EMA, powered by dovish remarks from Fed officials and reduced US Treasury yields.
- The technical outlook indicates potential resistance at 20-day and 50-day EMA, respectively, and support at 100-day and 200-day EMAs
- Further upside is expected based on the RSI and 3-period RoC, although key pivot points and daily highs need to be breached for significant gain.
Silver price climbs past the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and trades back above the $23.50 area, sponsored by several factors. Firstly, US Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice-Chairman nominee Philip Jefferson delivered dovish remarks alongside Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker, while confidence about passing the US debt-ceiling bill triggered a fall in US Treasury bond yields.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, XAG/USD is neutral to upward biased, capped on the upside by the confluence of two daily EMAs: the 20-day at $23.80 and the 50-day at $23.93. Upside risks lie above those levels, exposing the $24.00 figure. Conversely, XAG/USD sellers claiming the 100-day EMA at $23.46 could threaten to challenge the 200-day EMA at $22.84 for the third time.
The XAG/USD hourly chart indicates the white metal is upward biased but facing solid resistance at the R2 pivot point at 23.54, with upside risks at the May 23 daily high of 23.63. A breach of the latter, XAG/USD could climb toward the May 22 high of $23.91. Conversely, the XAG/USD first support would be the R1 daily pivot at $23.36 before slumping toward the central pivot at $23.14. Once cleared, the daily low of $23.07 would be up for grabs, ahead of falling to the S1 pivot point at $22.96.
Of note, oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator suggest further upside expected alongside the 3-period Rate of Change (RoC).
XAG/USD Price Action – Hourly chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|1.64
|Today daily open
|23.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.18
|Daily SMA50
|24.4
|Daily SMA100
|23.35
|Daily SMA200
|22.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.34
|Previous Daily Low
|22.93
|Previous Weekly High
|23.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.68
|Previous Monthly High
|26.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
