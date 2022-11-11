- Silver gains traction for the second straight day and climbs to over a five-month peak.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- A convincing break below the $21.00 mark is needed to negate the positive outlook.
Silver builds on the previous day's breakout momentum through the very important 200-day SMA and scales higher for the second successive day on Friday. The white metal jumps to over a five-month high during the early European session, though struggles to find acceptance above the $22.00 round-figure mark. The XAGUSD, however, sticks to its intraday gains and is currently placed near the $21.85-$21.90 region, still up nearly 0.90% for the day.
The overnight rally from sub-$21.00 levels and a subsequent strength beyond a technically significant moving average supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart is on the verge of breaking into overbought territory and warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for additional gains.
Nevertheless, the XAGUSD seems poised to climb beyond the $22.00 mark and could aim to test the next relevant hurdle near the $22.45-$22.50 region. The mentioned area marks a heavy supply zone and could act as a tough nut to crack for bulls. Some follow-through buying, however, will mark a fresh breakout and pave the way for a move towards reclaiming the $23.00 round figure. The momentum could eventually lift spot prices to May swing high, around the $23.25-$23.30 area.
On the flip side, the daily low, around the $21.45 region, which coincides with the 200 DMA breakout point should protect the immediate downside. Any further pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $21.00 mark. A convincing break below might trigger some technical selling and drag the XAGUSD to the $20.40 support zone. Failure to defend the aforementioned support levels could shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|1.01
|Today daily open
|21.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.62
|Daily SMA50
|19.41
|Daily SMA100
|19.46
|Daily SMA200
|21.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.83
|Previous Daily Low
|20.96
|Previous Weekly High
|20.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.84
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rallies toward 1.0300 as US Dollar sell-off intensifies
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.0300, capitalizing on a fresh risk-on wave after China cut its quarantine restrictions and flight bans. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside ahead of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment data.
GBPUSD climbs above 1.1750 on UK data, risk flows
GBPUSD is advancing above 1.1750 in the early European morning on Friday. The UK GDP expanded 2.4% YoY in Q3 vs. the market expectation of 2.1%. The US Dollar sell-off gathers steam amid the return of risk flows. US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
Gold: Another pause before next big XAUUSD rally
Gold price is consolidating gains near $1,750, eyeing further upside. The US Dollar steadies after the United States Consumer Price Index data-led slump. A brief pullback in Gold price is likely, as the daily technical setup suggests.
TRON's TRX skyrockets 387%, but can FTX traders benefit from this?
Justin Sun has been an avid supporter of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his FTX empire even after its collapse this week. The fall of FTX and its sister company, Alameda, led to the exchange halting its withdrawals.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.