Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD trims losses amid weak dollar and lower yields, positive market mood

- The XAG/USD is rallying during the American session towards the $23.20 level with a current 0.90% increase after bottoming at $22.80.
- Still, the metal holds onto mild losses on the day.
- USD struggles to maintain the previous week's bullish momentum as risks on flows resume.
- Investors await key CPI data on Thursday to place their bets on the Fed.
In Monday's trading session, the silver prices, represented by the XAG/USD pair, took a bullish turn, trading at a higher level of around $23.15. The rally originates from a combination of a weakening Dollar and descending yields, giving silver an advantageous footing at the start of the week.
In its final meeting of 2023, the Federal Reserve recognized a dip in inflation rates and affirmed that 2024 will be free of rate hikes. The Fed even suggested a 75bps easing, leading market speculations to factor in rate cuts for March and May. In that sense, markets now await the next set of data after last week’s strong labor reports, which were offset by the disappointing ISM PMI figures, keeping afloat the dovish rhetoric.
Market attention will shift to the release of the US December Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Thursday. Projected figures indicate an increase to 3.2% YoY, a subtle rise from prior 3.1% rates. Nevertheless, the anticipated annualized core CPI registers a slight relaxation to 3.8% from November's 4%.
Currently, US bond yields are declining. The 2-year rate stands at 4.32%, while the 5 and 10-year yields are at 3.93% and 3.97%, respectively. These lower yields bolster the appeal of non-yielding metals as the opportunity cost of holding them decreases.
XAG/USD levels to watch
The daily chart indicates that the metal portrays a bearish sentiment, reflecting a dominant selling momentum. Based on the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is on a negative slope within the negative territory, a heightened selling pressure is evident. The negative bias is further amplified by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which presents flat red bars, indicating that sellers maintain the upper hand, although at a decreasing rate.
When observing the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the price's position below the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs, further implies that bears retain control on a broader scale.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|23.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.75
|Daily SMA50
|23.66
|Daily SMA100
|23.32
|Daily SMA200
|23.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.52
|Previous Daily Low
|22.78
|Previous Weekly High
|24.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.69
|Previous Monthly High
|25.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.28
XAG/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
