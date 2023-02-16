Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD trims its losses but remains exposed to sellers below the 200-DMA

- Silver price stopped its fall but remains shy of reclaiming the 200-EMA.
- A third daily close below the 200-day EMA will cement Sllver's price downward bias.
- Silver Price Analysis: Break below $21.40 would expose the $21.00 mark.
Silver price attempts to recover the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but stays shy of reclaiming the $21.94 price level, which would underpin the XAG/USD towards the psychological $22.00 mark. Nevertheless, the Silver price registers gains, and the XAG/USD is trading at $21.71 after hitting a daily low of $21.44.
Once the XAG/USD extended its losses beyond the 200-day EMA, sellers faced difficulties dragging prices below the weekly low of $21.43. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bearish territory but turned flat, meaning bears are getting a respite before re-attempting to drive prices toward the November 28 low at $20.87.
In the short term, the XAG/USD 1-hour chart suggests the pair is sideways. Even though the white metal dived towards the S1 daily pivot at $21.40, it encountered bids and climbed back above the daily pivot at $21.64. However, failure to crack the R1 daily pivot at $21.84 would keep the daily chart bias intact.
That said, the XAG/USD first support would be the daily pivot at $21.64, followed by the S1 pivot point at 21.40. A breach of the latter and the following line of defense for Silver bulls would be the S2 daily pivot at $21.19, followed by the S2 area at $20.96.
XAG/USD 1-Hour chat
XAG/USD Key technical levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|21.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.98
|Daily SMA50
|23.4
|Daily SMA100
|21.93
|Daily SMA200
|21.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.88
|Previous Daily Low
|21.43
|Previous Weekly High
|22.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.84
|Previous Monthly High
|24.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling around 0.6900 as USD demand recedes Premium
AUD/USD maintains the bearish bias, as softer-than-anticipated Australian data coupled with higher-than-expected US wholesale inflation. Risk aversion dominates financial markets, with stocks struggling to limit losses.
EUR/USD stuck around 1.0700 despite a persistent dismal mood Premium
EUR/USD slid to 1.0654 amid upbeat US PPI pushing a US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy pivot further away. Fears eased ahead of Wall Street, providing near-term support to the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD lower lows maintain $1,800 at sight Premium
Spot gold extended its bearish route, posting a fresh February low of $1,827.65 following the release of United States macroeconomic data. The US Dollar consolidated its latest gains throughout the first half of the day, with stock markets hovering around their opening levels.
Bitcoin price could run up to $41,000 over the next month if it follows this pattern
Bitcoin price rose by nearly 10% in the last 24 hours to bring the trading price to $24,460. While many assume this is all the fuel the king coin has in its bullish tank, BTC is actually suggesting a different possibility.
Strong PPI pushing Fed to do more
After consumer prices, US producer prices delivered another hawkish surprise. PPI rose by 0.7% in January, impressively stronger than the expected +0.4%. The annual price growth rate slowed from 6.5% to 6.0%, against expectations of 5.4%.