- Rising US bond yields curtail Silver’s momentum as it moves between key daily Exponential Moving Averages.
- XAG/USD breaking resistance at around $23.88 may propel Silver to challenge $24.00.
- A drop below the 100-day EMA and the June 5 low of $23.25 could trigger a steeper decline.
Silver price stopped its fall amidst rising US Treasury bond yields, cushioned by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) lying at $23.47. Still, it also failed to rally, capped by solid resistance at around the $23.74-88 area, where the 20 and 50-day EMAs lie. Therefore, XAG/USD is trading at $23.52, almost flat.
Must read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steadily around $1960s amid higher US bond yields
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the XAG/USD path remains unclear, trapped between daily EMAs, pending cracking resistance at around $23.74-88, which would pave the way to challenge the June 2 high of $24.01. A breach of the latter would shift Silver upwards and open the door to test the April 25 low turned resistance at $24.49 before aiming towards February 2 high at $24.63.
Conversely, XAG/USD falling below the 100-day EMA and sliding beneath the June 5 low of $23.25 could exacerbate a more profound fall toward the May 30 daily low of $22.93. Once broken, the XAG/USD next challenge will be the 200-day EMA at $22.87
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is in bearish territory, while the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC) followed suit. Therefore, in the near term, Silver’s path could be downwards.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|23.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.76
|Daily SMA50
|24.46
|Daily SMA100
|23.35
|Daily SMA200
|22.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.69
|Previous Daily Low
|23.25
|Previous Weekly High
|24.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.93
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0700 as market mood improves
EUR/USD has staged a rebound toward 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday from the daily low it set below 1.0670. Wall Street's main indexes gained traction and turned positive on the day following a bearish opening, limiting the US Dollar's gains and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD returns above 1.2400 as USD loses strength
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Tuesday and erased a portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift seen in risk mood doesn't allow the US Dollar Index to extend its daily rally and supports the pair's rebound.
Gold: XAU/USD consolidates around $1,960, awaiting clues Premium
Spot gold is under mild pressure on Tuesday, trading at around the $1,960 mark. Financial markets are in cautious mode following a row of discouraging macroeconomic data and ahead of first-tier announcements next week.
Breaking: US SEC sues Coinbase after regulatory crackdown on Binance
US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) continued its crackdown on crypto waging a legal battle against Coinbase. The regulator targeted Coinbase for its unregistered securities offering and the exchange’s staking program.
S&P 500 Forecast: With debt ceiling in rearview mirror, sleepy week looks for direction
The S&P 500 index is unsure where to move now that the US debt ceiling standoff has been dealt with. President Joe Biden signed the agreement into law on Saturday that will lift the debt ceiling until 2025.