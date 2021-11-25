- Spot silver prices are seeing subdued trade on Thursday and this is likely to remain the case for the rest of the week.
- XAG/USD is set to end the week around 4.0% lower, amid a hawkish shift in the market’s expectations for Fed policy.
Financial markets are trading with a lack of conviction in the Thursday European afternoon, due to the lack of US market participants on account of market closures there for the Thanksgiving holiday. Conforming to the broadly subdued tone, spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have been going sideways for the majority of Thursday's session within a $23.50-70 range. Volumes and volatility seem unlikely to pick up too substantially on Friday, given that US markets shut early and, as a result, many US market participants will have taken the opportunity to get in a long-weekend holiday.
If XAG/USD does close down around current levels, that would have marked a roughly 4.0% decline on the week. The primary driver of this weakness has been 1) a stronger US dollar (the DXY is up about 0.7% on the week) and 2) higher real yields. The US 5-year TIPS rose about 9bps to just under -1.70% 10-year TIPS rose more than 10bps to above -1.0%. Driving the gains was a combination of further strong US macro data which supports the case for an accelerated monetary tightening timeline, as well as further indications from Fed members that they are increasingly open to accelerate monetary tightening.
Hawkish Fed
One of the highlights this week with regards to the Fed were comments from San Fransico Fed President Mary Daly on Tuesday saying she was open to a faster QE taper and earlier rate hikes, subject to the data. The minutes of the 3 November FOMC meeting, released on Wednesday, was another highlight and underlined the hawkish shift occurring within the Fed even prior to the release of the hot October inflation Consumer Price Inflation report.
Markets are now increasingly positioning themselves for a hawkish Fed shift. Goldman Sachs on Thursday said they expect the Fed to double the pace of its QE taper to $30B per month from January, meaning the QE taper would be complete by the end of Q1 2022. Moreover, the bank now sees the Fed hiking the Fed funds target range three times (by 25bps each time) in 2022, starting in June. Money markets seem to agree.
The Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) 30-day Fed funds interest rate future for next June now trades at 99.68, nearly 10 points below where it ended last week. That implies a 25bps rate hike in June is nearly fully priced. The December Fed funds future, by comparison, trades around 99.27 and is also down about 10 points on the week, implying (roughly) 65bps of tightening by the end of 2022.
Chance for precious metal recovery
Some analysts suggested on Thursday that the scope for a further hawkish shift in the market’s expectations for Fed monetary policy in 2022 is now fairly limited. This implies the dollar may struggle to gain further ground. In such a scenario, precious metals like silver may be offered a chance to recoup recently lost ground. Short-term silver bulls would target a move back towards recent highs in the $25.40s.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|23.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.34
|Daily SMA50
|23.53
|Daily SMA100
|24.03
|Daily SMA200
|25.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.69
|Previous Daily Low
|23.4
|Previous Weekly High
|25.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.56
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
