Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles to make it through $22.80 confluence resistance

Silver witnessed a modest intraday pullback from the $22.80 confluence hurdle.
Neutral technical indicators warrant caution before placing fresh directional bets.
Silver struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to one-and-half-week tops and once again started retreating from the $22.80 resistance zone. The commodity refreshed daily lows during the early North American session and was last seen hovering around mid-$22.00s, down 0.40% for the day.
The mentioned barrier marks a confluence region comprising of the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $24.87-$21.42 downfall and 100-period EMA on the 4-hour chart. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAG/USD.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have recovered from the bearish territory – have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction. Moreover, neutral oscillators on hourly charts haven't been supportive of a firm intraday direction, warranting caution for aggressive traders.
From current levels, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $22.25 area, should protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below might turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to break below the $22.00 mark and slide further towards challenging last week's swing lows, around the $21.45-40 region.
On the flip side, momentum beyond the $22.80 confluence hurdle might struggle to find acceptance above the $23.00 mark and falter near the 50% Fibo. level resistance. some follow-through buying beyond the $23.10-15 region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and set the stage for further gains. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $23.55-60 region, before eventually aiming to reclaim the $24.00 round-figure mark.
Silver 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|22.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.81
|Daily SMA50
|23.6
|Daily SMA100
|25.1
|Daily SMA200
|25.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.68
|Previous Daily Low
|22.21
|Previous Weekly High
|22.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.42
|Previous Monthly High
|24.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
