Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles to defy ‘double top’ bearish pattern above $25.00

- Silver wavers around monthly top, fails to extend bounce off $24.65-70 horizontal area.
- Sluggish MACD keeps sellers hopeful but confirmation of bearish formation becomes necessary.
Silver hangs around $25.40 amid Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal nears the monthly high following its U-turn from an eight-day-old horizontal area, which in turn portrays a “double top” bearish formation.
Given the downbeat MACD conditions, coupled with the commodity’s inability to keep bounce off $24.65-70 support-zone, silver prices are likely to witness a pullback towards the lower-end of the immediate trading range between $25.30 and $25.55.
However, any further weakness below $25.30, may take a rest around the $25.00 threshold before highlighting the $24.65 key support, a break of which will confirm the bearish chart play and drag the quote towards the March-end lows near $23.75.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $25.55 will defy the chart formation and can aim for March 18 top near $26.65.
During the run-up, the $26.00 round-figure may offer an intermediate halt whereas the previous month’s high near $27.10 can lure the bullion buyers afterward.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|25.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.23
|Daily SMA50
|26.13
|Daily SMA100
|25.71
|Daily SMA200
|25.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.48
|Previous Daily Low
|24.68
|Previous Weekly High
|25.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.61
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains near the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day, holding near a daily high at 1.1986. Dollar bears leading the way higher ahead of US Retail Sales, employment data.
GBP/USD holds on to daily highs near 1.3800
The broad dollar’s weakness helps GBP/USD recover some ground, although the pound is among the worst performers. Britain's successful vaccination campaign supports sterling.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 amid mixed sentiment
Gold holds lower grounds after the previous day’s downbeat performance. The yellow metal dropped for three days in the last four even as the DXY remains dismal around a one-month low. US dollar weakness tests the bears amid dull markets.
EUR/USD retains gains near the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day, holding near a daily high at 1.1986. Dollar bears leading the way higher ahead of US Retail Sales, employment data.
Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation
Coinbase (COIN) Global Inc's stock opened at $381, 52.4% above the reference price of $250, in the highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.