Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles near-six month low, at around $20.60, amid bearish bias

By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • XAG/USD hovers around $20.85, attempting to stabilize after a significant drop from $23.30, marking a precarious position near a six-month low.
  • XAG/USD to extend its losses if it fails to conquer $21.69, a break of a support trendline.
  • Short-term consolidation between $20.69 and $21.00 offers a tight trading range, with potential upside resistance at $21.28 and downside support near $20.50.

Silver price (XAG/USD) remained heavy on Wednesday after last week’s more than 6% losses, which witnessed the white metal traveling from around $ 23.30, to a new six-month low of $20.69. However, a downtick in US Treasury bond yields saw XAG/USD trimming some of its losses, exchanging hands at $20.85, down 1.55%.

From a daily chart perspective, the XAG/USD is set to extend its losses, also exacerbated by the break of a ten-month-old upslope support trendline at around $21.65, which opened the door for a fall toward $20.69. If XAG/USD remains below $21.00, that could put into play a re-test of the daily low of $20.69, followed by a drop to the year-to-date (YTD) low of $19.92. Conversely, if Silver's price, climbs past $21.65, the $22.00 figure would be up for grabs.

Short-term, the XAG/USD is consolidating at around the $20.69 - $21.00 area, as seen by the contraction of the Bollinger bands, while price action remains capped on the upside by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the bottom band on the downside. If Silver buyers lift prices past $21.00, the next stop would be the upper band at $21.28, followed by the October 3 high at $21.39. Conversely if the non-yielding metal drops below $20.69, immediate support would be in the $20.50 area.

XAG/USD Price Action – Hourly chart

XAG/USD Key Technical Levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 20.86
Today Daily Change -0.30
Today Daily Change % -1.42
Today daily open 21.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.8
Daily SMA50 23.31
Daily SMA100 23.46
Daily SMA200 23.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.39
Previous Daily Low 20.68
Previous Weekly High 23.65
Previous Weekly Low 22.12
Previous Monthly High 24.82
Previous Monthly Low 22.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0500 as risk mood improves

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0500 as risk mood improves

EUR/USD regained its traction and climbed back above 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The improving risk mood, as reflected by rising US stocks, and mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US weigh on the USD and help the pair push higher.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.2150

GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.2150

Following a declined toward 1.2100, GBP/USD reversed its direction and rose above 1.2150. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment, alongside disappointing the ISM Services PMI data, makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and fuels the pair's daily advance.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates losses near the $1,800 mark

Gold consolidates losses near the $1,800 mark

After rising above $1,830 in the early American session, Gold price lost its bullish momentum but managed to stabilize at around $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.75%, allowing XAU/USD to keep its footing.

Gold News

Altcoins lead crypto market crash as liquidations hit $73 million

Altcoins lead crypto market crash as liquidations hit $73 million

Bitcoin (BTC) price shot up nearly 10% between September 27 and October 2 and created a local top at $28,613. This move caused many altcoins to pause their downtrend and trigger a bullish breakout, but the last two days have proven that investors need to be cautious. 

Read more

Rise in job openings sends DJIA plunging as Treasury yields soar

Rise in job openings sends DJIA plunging as Treasury yields soar

The DJIA opened higher on Wednesday, up 0.2%, as traders test whether Tuesday's crash was overdone. The market is now digesting the first time in history that a US Speaker of the House was voted out of office and how that will affect current budget talks. 

Read more

