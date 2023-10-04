Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles near-six month low, at around $20.60, amid bearish bias

- XAG/USD hovers around $20.85, attempting to stabilize after a significant drop from $23.30, marking a precarious position near a six-month low.
- XAG/USD to extend its losses if it fails to conquer $21.69, a break of a support trendline.
- Short-term consolidation between $20.69 and $21.00 offers a tight trading range, with potential upside resistance at $21.28 and downside support near $20.50.
Silver price (XAG/USD) remained heavy on Wednesday after last week’s more than 6% losses, which witnessed the white metal traveling from around $ 23.30, to a new six-month low of $20.69. However, a downtick in US Treasury bond yields saw XAG/USD trimming some of its losses, exchanging hands at $20.85, down 1.55%.
From a daily chart perspective, the XAG/USD is set to extend its losses, also exacerbated by the break of a ten-month-old upslope support trendline at around $21.65, which opened the door for a fall toward $20.69. If XAG/USD remains below $21.00, that could put into play a re-test of the daily low of $20.69, followed by a drop to the year-to-date (YTD) low of $19.92. Conversely, if Silver's price, climbs past $21.65, the $22.00 figure would be up for grabs.
Short-term, the XAG/USD is consolidating at around the $20.69 - $21.00 area, as seen by the contraction of the Bollinger bands, while price action remains capped on the upside by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the bottom band on the downside. If Silver buyers lift prices past $21.00, the next stop would be the upper band at $21.28, followed by the October 3 high at $21.39. Conversely if the non-yielding metal drops below $20.69, immediate support would be in the $20.50 area.
XAG/USD Price Action – Hourly chart
XAG/USD Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.42
|Today daily open
|21.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.8
|Daily SMA50
|23.31
|Daily SMA100
|23.46
|Daily SMA200
|23.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.39
|Previous Daily Low
|20.68
|Previous Weekly High
|23.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.12
|Previous Monthly High
|24.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
