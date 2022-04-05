- Silver gained some positive traction on Tuesday and snapped three days of the losing streak.
- The mixed technical setup warrants some caution before positioning for any further upside.
- Sustained move beyond the $25.00 mark is needed to support any near-term positive bias.
Silver built on the overnight bounce from the $24.30-$24.25 region and gained some positive traction on Tuesday, snapping three successive days of the losing streak to a four-day low. The white metal held on to its modest gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the $24.65-$24.70 zone.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD once again showed some resilience below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the $22.00-$26.95 move up. The subsequent move up supports prospects for some additional intraday gains, though neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders.
Hence, any further positive move might continue to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $25.00 psychological mark. A convincing breakthrough the said handle has the potential to lift the XAG/USD towards the $25.35-$25.40 intermediate hurdle, en-route the 23.6% Fibo., around the $25.75-$25.80 area.
On the flip side, weakness below the mid-$24.00 mark, or the 50% Fibo. level now seems to find some support near the overnight swing low, around the $24.30-$24.25 region. Some follow-through selling would make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards retesting sub-$24.00 levels, or the one-month low touched in March.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|24.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.2
|Daily SMA50
|24.34
|Daily SMA100
|23.69
|Daily SMA200
|23.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.85
|Previous Daily Low
|24.28
|Previous Weekly High
|25.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.97
|Previous Monthly High
|26.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
