Share:
  • Silver posts gains of more than 6% in the last couple of days, sponsored by a dovish Fed.
  • US Treasury bond yields plunge continued for the second straight day.
  • XAG/USD is upward biased in the near term but must reclaim $25.00 to challenge year-to-date (YTD) highs.

Silver price climbs and reclaims the $24.00 figure after extending its gains for the second consecutive day, following the Federal Reserve’s dovish pivot on Wednesday. The plunge in US Treasury bond yields plunge, favors the non-yielding metal, which is rising to a six day high at around $24.21, gaining more than 1.50%.

The grey’s metal is bullishly biased in the near term, as shown by the daily chart, though it’s reading within the mid-range of the latest upswing from $21.88-$$25.91, with a long road ahead to test the most recent cycle high. On its way north, key resistance levels exist to conquer, like the $24.50 psychological level, followed by the August 30 high at $25.00, before reaching $25.91.

On the other hand, if XAG/USD achieves a daily close below the $24.00 mark, that could pave the way for a pullback toward the 200-day moving average (DMA) previous resistance turned support at $23.55, immediately followed by the 50-DMA and the 100-DMA confluence at around $23.24/$23.19, before diving to $23.00.

XAG/USD Price Analysis – Daily Chart

XAG/USD Technical Levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 24.17
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 1.73
Today daily open 23.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.03
Daily SMA50 23.19
Daily SMA100 23.21
Daily SMA200 23.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.78
Previous Daily Low 22.51
Previous Weekly High 25.92
Previous Weekly Low 22.94
Previous Monthly High 25.27
Previous Monthly Low 21.88
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.46

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1000 after hawkish Lagarde, optimistic Fed

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1000 after hawkish Lagarde, optimistic Fed

EUR/USD remains strongly bid above 1.0950 and tests 1.1000 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The pair is supported by a sustained US Dollar weakness, a positive market mood and hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde, following a no-change rate decision. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends rally to fresh multi-month highs, flirts with 1.2800

GBP/USD extends rally to fresh multi-month highs, flirts with 1.2800

GBP/USD extended its daily uptrend and climbed towards 1.2800 for the first time since late August. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD in the Fed aftermath and a relatively strong Pound Sterling on hawkish BoE guidance fuels the rally.

GBP/USD News

Gold with room to extend gains beyond $2,050 Premium

Gold with room to extend gains beyond $2,050

Having dropped below $2,030 following upbeat US economic data, Gold price is retesting $2,040 in the American morning.  The dovish Fed pivot continues to weigh on the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. 

Gold News

Shibarium transactions surpass milestone, exceed 105 million

Shibarium transactions surpass milestone, exceed 105 million

Shiba Inu, one of the largest dog-themed meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, recently surpassed a key milestone. Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s scaling solution, has recorded a total of 105.95 million transactions as of Thursday. 

Read more

A hawkish BoE followed by an uneventful ECB announcement

A hawkish BoE followed by an uneventful ECB announcement

The Bank of England and the European Central Bank both left rates on hold on Thursday but unlike following the announcement of their counterparts in the US, there were no fireworks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures