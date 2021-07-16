Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stays bid above $26.00 inside weekly rising channel

  • Silver remains on the front foot around intraday high.
  • Sustained trading above 200-HMA, strong RSI back further upside.
  • Sellers need to defy the channel formation for fresh entries.

Silver (XAG/USD) rises 0.20% on a day, around the intraday high of $26.45, amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal stays bid inside a one-week-old ascending trend channel formation.

Also favoring the commodity buyers is the solid RSI line, not overbought, as well as the successful trading above 200-HMA.

Hence, the quote’s further upside towards the channel’s resistance of $26.60 can’t be ruled out. However, the RSI might have turned overbought by then and triggered the quote’s pullback, if not then the monthly high of $26.77 will be in focus.

If at all the silver buyers dominate past $26.77, early June’s low near the $27.00 round figure should be watched closely for extra bullish catalysts.

On the flip side, 200-HMA and the stated channel’s support, respectively near $26.15 and $26.05, quickly followed by the $26.00 round figure, could test the short-term declines.

Though, a clear downside below $26.00 won’t hesitate to drag the silver prices towards June’s low near $25.55.

Silver: Hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 26.39
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.19%
Today daily open 26.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.07
Daily SMA50 27.02
Daily SMA100 26.4
Daily SMA200 25.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.4
Previous Daily Low 26.16
Previous Weekly High 26.78
Previous Weekly Low 25.76
Previous Monthly High 28.56
Previous Monthly Low 25.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.67

 

 

