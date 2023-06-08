Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD soars to three-week high, pushed by US employment report

- Silver breaks through ley technical levels, eyes resistance at $24.49.
- Buyers dominate XAG/USD market as RSI crosses 50-midline.
- Falling below the EMA confluence at $23.88-$23.76 could challenge $23.25 weekly lows.
Silver price skyrockets following a worse-than-expected employment report in the United States (US), which sent US bond yields plunging, a headwind for the US Dollar (USD). Therefore, XAG/USD is advancing sharply to new three-week highs, exchanging hands at around $24.18.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
XAG/USD shifted from neutral biased to upwards, claiming essential technical levels on its way north but capped by resistance at April 25 daily low at $24.49. XAG/USD’s jump in price action spurred a reaction in oscillators, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator crossing above the 50-midline, while the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) depicts buyers in charge.
Therefore, the XAG/USD path of least resistance is upwards. That said, the XAG/USD first resistance would be $24.49, followed by the $25.00 figure. Once cleared, Silver could rally toward the May 11 high at $25.47, followed by the May 10 swing high at $25.91.
Conversely, if XAG/USD drops below the confluence of the 50 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $23.88-$23.76, that could open the door to challenging weekly lows of $23.25.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|3.37
|Today daily open
|23.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.56
|Daily SMA50
|24.47
|Daily SMA100
|23.34
|Daily SMA200
|22.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.06
|Previous Daily Low
|23.4
|Previous Weekly High
|24.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.93
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
