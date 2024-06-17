- Silver's price drops to $29.49, posting minimal losses of 0.38%.
- First support level at the 50-day moving average near $29.01.
- If Silver buyers clear $30.00, a re-test of the YTD high of $32.51 is possible.
Silver's price edged lower and posted minimal losses of 0.38% on Monday. Elevated US Treasury bond yields amid Fed hawkish commentary undermined the grey metal. Therefore, the XAG/USD trades at $29.49 at the time of writing.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The grey metal is neutral to downward biased after hitting an eleven-year high of 32.51. Since then, the pair retreated towards an area near the 50-day moving average (DMA) at around $29.01, which is the first support level.
Momentum turned bearish, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) standing below the 50-midline.
Therefore, the first support level for XAG/USD would be the 50-DMA. If the Silver price dives below that level, the next support level will be the 100-DMA at $26.40, ahead of the May 2 low of $26.02.
On the other hand, if Silver buyers conquer $29.00, they must clear the $30.00 handle if they want to re-test the year-to-date (YTD) high of $32.51.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|29.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.53
|Daily SMA50
|28.97
|Daily SMA100
|26.41
|Daily SMA200
|24.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.59
|Previous Daily Low
|28.83
|Previous Weekly High
|30.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|28.66
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|29.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|29.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30.57
