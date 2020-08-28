Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers eye two-week-old support line below $27.00

By Anil Panchal
  • Silver fails to respect the bounce off $26.51, drops for the second day.
  • Bearish MACD favors the sellers amid risk-on sentiment.
  • An eight-day-old resistance line guards immediate upside.

Silver prices remain on the back foot around $26.88, down 0.56% on a day, as markets in Tokyo open for Friday’s trading. The white metal’s failures to keep the one-week high, followed by notable downside, joins bearish MACD to suggest further downside.

As a result, an upward sloping trend line from August 12, near $26.60, gains the intraday sellers’ attention, a break of which will again shift market focus to 21-day EMA level, currently around $26.10.

In a case where the bullion keeps declining past-$26.10, the $26.00 threshold will hold the key to the monthly low near $23.45/40.

Alternatively, buyers will keep hesitating unless the quote stays below a descending trend line from August 18, at $27.83 now.

If at all the bullion crosses the short-term resistance line, the August 18 top near $28.50 and the monthly peak surrounding $29.85 will be important to watch.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 26.9
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.44%
Today daily open 27.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.8
Daily SMA50 22.55
Daily SMA100 19.46
Daily SMA200 18.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.93
Previous Daily Low 26.51
Previous Weekly High 28.47
Previous Weekly Low 25.83
Previous Monthly High 26.21
Previous Monthly Low 17.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.22

 

 

