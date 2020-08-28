Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers eye two-week-old support line below $27.00

- Silver fails to respect the bounce off $26.51, drops for the second day.
- Bearish MACD favors the sellers amid risk-on sentiment.
- An eight-day-old resistance line guards immediate upside.
Silver prices remain on the back foot around $26.88, down 0.56% on a day, as markets in Tokyo open for Friday’s trading. The white metal’s failures to keep the one-week high, followed by notable downside, joins bearish MACD to suggest further downside.
As a result, an upward sloping trend line from August 12, near $26.60, gains the intraday sellers’ attention, a break of which will again shift market focus to 21-day EMA level, currently around $26.10.
In a case where the bullion keeps declining past-$26.10, the $26.00 threshold will hold the key to the monthly low near $23.45/40.
Alternatively, buyers will keep hesitating unless the quote stays below a descending trend line from August 18, at $27.83 now.
If at all the bullion crosses the short-term resistance line, the August 18 top near $28.50 and the monthly peak surrounding $29.85 will be important to watch.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44%
|Today daily open
|27.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.8
|Daily SMA50
|22.55
|Daily SMA100
|19.46
|Daily SMA200
|18.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.93
|Previous Daily Low
|26.51
|Previous Weekly High
|28.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.83
|Previous Monthly High
|26.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.22
