Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers attack $28.00 to Tuesday’s gravestone Doji

- Silver refreshes intraday low, snaps four-day uptrend amid a quiet day.
- Bearish candlestick at multi-day top backs further weakness below short-term key horizontal resistance.
Silver extends pullback from the multi-day top, flashed the previous day, while declining to $28.09, down 0.38% on a day during early Wednesday.
The white metal jumped to the highest since February 02 on Tuesday before reversing from $28.75. In doing so, the precious metal fails to provide a daily closing beyond the $28.30-35 horizontal hurdle, also portraying a bearish candlestick, gravestone Doji, on the daily chart.
Given the trend reversal suggesting candlestick near multi-day high, followed by a daily closing below the key hurdle, silver may witness further downside towards retesting the early month top near $27.88.
However, the quote’s weakness past-$27.88 will be tested by an ascending support line from March 31, around $26.90.
Meanwhile, the $28.30-35 area guards the bullion’s short-term upside ahead of the previous day‘s high near $28.75 and the $29.00 threshold.
Should silver buyers keep the reins beyond $29.00, the yearly peak surrounding the $30.00 psychological magnet will be in the spotlight.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|28.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.84
|Daily SMA50
|26.02
|Daily SMA100
|26.24
|Daily SMA200
|25.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.75
|Previous Daily Low
|28.01
|Previous Weekly High
|27.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.72
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.37
