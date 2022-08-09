Silver oscillates in a narrow band and consolidates its recent gains to a multi-week high.

The overnight breakout through the 50-DMA/50$ Fibo. confluence favours bullish traders.

Any meaningful dips could now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain short-lived.

Silver consolidates the previous day's strong gains to a six-week high and remains confined in a range above mid-$20.00s heading into the North American session.

The overnight breakout through the $20.30-$20.35 confluence - comprising the 50-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the $22.52-$18.15 downfall - favours bullish traders. Positive technical indicators on the daily chart add credence to the constructive set-up and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.

Hence, a subsequent move up towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $20.85 area, now looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying beyond the $21.00 mark would be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and lift the XAG/USD towards the $21.40-$21.50 intermediate resistance en-route the $22.00 round-figure mark.

The latter coincides with the 100-day SMA and should keep a lid on any further gains for the XAG/USD, at least for the time being. That said, a convincing break above should pave the way for an extension of the recent recovery move from a two-year low, around the $18.15 region touched on July 14.

On the flip side, the $20.35-$20.30 confluence resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $20.00 psychological mark. This is closely followed by the $19.80-$19.75 region (38.2% Fibo. level), Friday's swing low around the $19.55 area, and the 23.6% Fibo. level support, around the $19.20 zone.

Failure to defend the aforementioned support levels would negate any near-term positive bias and shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders. The XAG/USD would then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the $19.00 mark, towards the next relevant support near the $18.40 area en route to the YTD low, around the $18.15 region.

Silver daily chart

Key levels to watch