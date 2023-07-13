- The XAG/USD records more than 2% gains on the day, jumping to the $24.70 area.
- Following soft CPI figures on Wednesday, weak PPI on Thursday applied further pressure on the US Dollar.
- Falling US Treasury yields and dovish bets on the Fed allowed precious metals to advance.
The XAG/USD recorded a fifth consecutive day of gains and jumped to its highest level since mid-May towards the $24.70 area. In that sense, following soft Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Produce Price Index (PPI) data from the US, investors refrained from betting on an additional hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) past July which made the US yields decline across the board.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) came in at 0.1% MoM, which waslower than the 0.2% expected, while the Core Figure came in at 2.4% YoY, failing to match the expectations of 2.6%. In addition, US Jobless Claims for the week ending on July 7 decelerated. The number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance came in at 237K, lower than the consensus of 250K and its previous figure of 249K.
The US Treasury yields, which could be seen as the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metals, continue to decrease following Wednesday’s soft CPI figures. The 2-year yield fell to 4.86%, the 5-year rate to 4%, and the 10-year yield to 3.80%. The 2-year and 5-year rates are displaying a 6% decline on the week, and the 10-year nearly a 3% fall, allowing the XAG/USD to advance.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors continue to bet on a 25 basis point hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in July. The falling yields reflect the decline in the odds of an additional hike following July which stand near 15% vs 40% at the start of the week.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
The daily chart suggests a (very) bullish outlook for the grey metal for the short term. The price trades above its main Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) of 20, 100 and 200 days while technical indicators hint at a strong bullish momentum. In that sense, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north near overbought conditions while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints rising green bars.
Resistance Levels: $25.00, $25.30, $25.60.
Support Levels: $24.05, $23.50 (100-day SMA), $23.10 (20-day SMA),.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|2.53
|Today daily open
|24.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.07
|Daily SMA50
|23.63
|Daily SMA100
|23.45
|Daily SMA200
|22.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.15
|Previous Daily Low
|23.12
|Previous Weekly High
|23.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.52
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
