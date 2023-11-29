Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD reverses its course in response to Fed's Barkin hawkish stance

- The XAG/USD hovers around the $25.00 level after retreating from May highs around $25.25
- Hawkish words from Fed's Barkin made US yields recover somewhat. Still, they stand at multi-month lows.
- All ayes are on Thursday’s PCE figures from the US from October.
In Wednesday's session, the Silver spot price XAG/USD trimmed daily gains, stabilising at $25.00 after reaching a multi-month high of $25.25 earlier in the session. The retracement was largely influenced by the hawkish words of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Thomas Barkin, which seemed to have spooked markets. Market focus is still on Thursday’s October Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures.
In line with that, Barkin stated that he is not ruling out the possibility of another interest rate hike and remains sceptical about achieving the target inflation rate of 2%. He also mentioned that inflation will be more stubborn than expected, which seems to limit the hype after the last Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the US, which made markets bet on the Fed approaching the end of its tightening cycle.
In the meantime, the US government bond yields erased some losses but are still weak. The 2-year rate stands at 4.65%, its lowest since July, and the 5 and 10-year yields are seen at 4.21% and 4.27%, respectively, at their lowest since September. That being said, as long as the US yields continue to edge lower, the grey metal may see further upside. For Thursday’s session, the US will report October’s PCE figures, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, which may affect the bond markets as they will model the expectations of the bank’s next steps.
XAG/USD levels to watch
The indicators on the daily chart are a positive outlook for the metal, but a correction may be on the horizon. On the one hand, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) position, which indicates overbought conditions and seems to be flattening, suggests that selling pressure could soon rise as the market temperature comes down from heated levels. This ties in with the recent behaviour of the bulls, who seem to take a breather after steering the currency pair to highs since early May.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), on the other hand, with its rising green bars, points to an increasing buying momentum. This indicates that there is a strong bullish sentiment at play, lifting upward pressure. This perception is also supported by the pair's positioning over the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), more specifically, the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs.
Support Levels: $24.90, $24.50, $24.30.
Resistance Levels: $25.50, $25.70, $26.00.
XAG/USD daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|25.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.34
|Daily SMA50
|22.84
|Daily SMA100
|23.29
|Daily SMA200
|23.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.03
|Previous Daily Low
|24.54
|Previous Weekly High
|24.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.25
|Previous Monthly High
|23.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
