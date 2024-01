Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retreats on USD strength, $22.50 is a key support

From a wider perspective, the pair is trading within a falling triangle, with bears focusing on the $22.50 support area. Below here, more sellers might come along, increasing negative pressure towards $21.90 ahead of the $20.70 level. On the contrary, a bullish reaction above $23.53 would ease downside pressure and expose the $24.60 level.

Silver (XAG/USD), like all precious metals, is depreciating today as the US Dollar regains lost ground. The combination of dwindling Fed rate cut hopes and higher demand for safe assets amid the increasing geopolitical tensions is underpinning a significant USDollar recovery. A slew of ECB speakers playing down hopes of immediate rate cuts have forced investors to rethink their bets on Fed easing in March. Later today Christopher Waller, a hawkish Fed Board member is likely to reinforce that view ahead of Wednesday’s US retail sales data. Beyond that, news that Houthis have extended their targets to US and UK vessels, in retaliation for this weekend’s attacks, has increased risk aversion . The unstable situation in the Red Sea is likely to boost transport prices, phishing inflation higher in the mid-term and pose a challenge for the major central banks. In this context, the US Dollar is trading higher, fuelled by higher US Treasury yields, in the detriment of the yieldless metals.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.