Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retakes $23.00 mark, not out of the woods yet

- Silver gains some positive traction and snaps a seven-day losing streak to over a two-week low.
- The technical setup still favours bears and warrants caution before positioning for further gains.
- A sustained move beyond the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart will negate the bearish bias.
Silver attracts some buying during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a seven-day losing streak to a two-and-half-week low, around the $22.85 region touched the previous day. The white metal currently trades just above the $23.00 mark, up over 0.40% for the day, though lacks bullish conviction and seems vulnerable to weaken further.
The outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction, which supports prospects for the emergence of fresh selling at higher levels. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart has also recovered from the oversold territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside and any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Bearish traders, however, need to wait for some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the $22.85 area, before placing fresh bets. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the downward trajectory below the $22.65-$22.60 support, towards challenging a strong horizontal support near the $22.20-$22.10 zone. This is followed by the $22.00 mark, which if broken will confirm a fresh breakdown and set the stage for an extension of the well-established downtrend.
On the flip side, the $23.35-$23.40 region is likely to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $23.65 area, representing the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, which should act as a pivotal point. A sustained strength beyond will suggests that the recent downfall has run its course and shift the bias in favour of bullish traders. The subsequent short-covering move might then lift the XAG/USD to the $24.00 mark en route to the $24.30-$24.35 supply zone.
Silver 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|22.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.55
|Daily SMA50
|23.74
|Daily SMA100
|23.86
|Daily SMA200
|23.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.19
|Previous Daily Low
|22.83
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.05
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
