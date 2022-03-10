Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains resilient in $26.00 area despite continued US bond yield rally

- Silver remains resilient in the $26.00/troy ounce area despite the ongoing sharp rise in US yields.
- Demand for inflation-protection remains elevated, with the latest US CPI report a timely reminder of the scale of the problem.
Despite the rally in US yields across the curve entering its fourth day and yields recovering broadly back to their pre-Russia invasion of Ukraine levels, demand for precious metals has not been substantially dented. Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have traded in choppy fashion once again and, after earlier in the day were probing sub-$25.50 per troy ounce weekly lows, have recovered to the $26.00 area. XAG/USD’s ability to hold above $25.50 this week despite a roughly 30bps rise in US 10-year yields (meaning a much higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like silver) shows that, right now, yields are not the major driver for precious metals
Though off earlier weekly peaks, energy prices remain very choppy and elevated near multi-year highs, keeping stagflation fears alive and supporting demand for inflation protection, which precious metals like silver are deemed as offering. The fact that the latest US inflation reading showed headline Consumer Price Inflation nearing 8.0% YoY (as expected) in February underscores this narrative. Economists expect MoM rates of inflation to sour in the coming months as the effects of the Russo-Ukraine war and related Western sanctions against Russia are felt.
For now, spot silver prices are likely to remain caught with recent $25.50-$27.00ish ranges as traders assess geopolitical developments. Hopes for swift de-escalation of the Russo-Ukraine war haven’t materialised at this point, though high-level officials from both sides are expected to continue with talks in the months/weeks ahead. In the meantime, risks for energy and other commodity prices seem tilted to the upside as global markets come to terms with Western sanctions on Russia, as well as Russia’s counter-sanctions. That, combined with an expected surge in inflation rates in major economies, suggests demand for inflation protection will remain robust. Q2 2021 highs in the $28s continue to look there for the taking for silver in the coming weeks.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|25.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.52
|Daily SMA50
|23.65
|Daily SMA100
|23.55
|Daily SMA200
|24.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.78
|Previous Daily Low
|25.4
|Previous Weekly High
|25.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.1
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases ECB-inspired gains, closes in on 1.1000
EUR/USD rose sharply after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it will end the Asset Purchase Program (APP) in the third quarter. The pair, however, reversed its direction and started to decline toward 1.1000 on ECB President Lagarde's cautious comments.
GBP/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.3150
GBP/USD rose toward 1.3200 but lost its traction in the early American session. The risk-averse market environment, which is reflected by falling US stock indexes, is helping the dollar gather strength and the pair trades in the negative territory below 1.3150.
XAUUSD consolidates just ahead of the $2,000 threshold
Gold Price trades at around $ 1,995 a troy ounce, holding on to modest intraday gains after a series of first-tier events spurred volatility earlier in the day.
Russia rejects Ukraine's olive branch putting cryptos in the red
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot this morning, with European traders already caught unawares by the speed of the reversal during the ASIA PAC season.
Hitting peak performance as AAPL stock closes 3% higher
Adding to sentiment from falling oil prices was Apple's Peak Performance event on Wednesday. Apple unveiled a slate of new products or new versions of existing products.