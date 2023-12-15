Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains depressed near $24.00, downside seems limited

- Silver struggles to capitalize on a two-day-old strong uptrend and edges lower on Friday.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Corrective slide back towards the 200-day SMA could get bought into and remain limited.
Silver (XAG/USD) comes under some selling pressure on Friday, snapping a two-day winning streak to over a one-week high touched the previous day and stalling this week's strong recovery from mid-$22.00s or a near one-month low. The white metal remains on the defensive through the early European session and currently trades just above the $24.00 round figure, down nearly 0.40% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD earlier this week showed some resilience below and defend an upward-sloping sloping line extending from a multi-month low touched in October. The subsequent surge beyond the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have again started gaining positive traction and validate the near-term constructive setup.
Hence, any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the $23.60 region. Some follow-through selling, however, might turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the $23.00 mark en route to the aforementioned ascending trend-line support, around the $22.85-$22.80 region. A convincing break below the latter will negate the positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
On the flip side, bulls might wait for a move beyond the $24.20 area before placing fresh bets and positioning for a move towards reclaiming the $25.00 psychological mark. The upward trajectory could get extended further towards the $25.25 intermediate hurdle en route to the $25.45-$25.50 region and the $26.00 neighbourhood, or the highest level since May 5 touched earlier this month.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|24.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.05
|Daily SMA50
|23.26
|Daily SMA100
|23.21
|Daily SMA200
|23.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.22
|Previous Daily Low
|23.74
|Previous Weekly High
|25.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.94
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.84
