Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rejects $24.50 and looks vulnerable for another move lower

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • Silver has moved 1.66% lower on Wednesday despite a mixed DXY performance.
  • There is lots of traffic above the current price level at the moment.

Silver 4-hour chart

Silver prices have bounced off the consolidation low to make another move lower on Wednesday. The area around USD 24.50 per troy ounce was not the strongest but it worked to great effect for the bears as the market is trading 1.66% lower. The price zone had been sticky in the past especially in late August and once again around 21st September.

The red zone closer to USD 26 per ounce the level is much stronger with around seven firm reactions at the area. If the price can break higher from here this could be one to watch for the future. 

On the downside, the next key level is likely to be the current wave low. This is just above USD 21.50 per ounce and a break could lead to a move into the abyss as there is not too much support below there. 

The indicators are looking very mixed but poised for a move lower. The MACD histogram is green but the bars are diminishing in size and the signal lines are looking like they will cross lower again. The Relative Strength Index has moved up but at the moment may dip below 50 any time now. 

Overall the market looks like it is positioning for another move lower. Although, If the orange level breaks to the upside it could mean the red resistance level is next. Either way, there is more preventing a move up than there is to the downside at the moment. 

Silver analysis

Additional levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 23.78
Today Daily Change -0.40
Today Daily Change % -1.65
Today daily open 24.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.8
Daily SMA50 26.02
Daily SMA100 21.96
Daily SMA200 19.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.41
Previous Daily Low 23.38
Previous Weekly High 26.96
Previous Weekly Low 21.66
Previous Monthly High 29.86
Previous Monthly Low 23.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

