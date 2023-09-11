Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD regains $23.00, bears still in command

- XAG/USD jumped back above $23.000 and hit a daily high of $23.15
- The USD is trading softer, but US yields remain high.
- All eyes are now on Wednesday’s US CPI from August.
On Monday, precious metals are recovering ground after seeing sharp losses last week, with the Gold and Silver prices seeing daily gains. The XAG/USD stands at $23.00 and failed to maintain its momentum, which took the price to $23.15, depicting that the bears have the upperhand and limit any attempt of the buyers to make a significant upward movement.
A softer USD consolidating last week’s gains could explain the daily advance. However, US Treasury bond yields, often seen as the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metals, are rising ahead of Wednesday’s inflation figures from the US and limiting the upside for the grey metal. Markets expect that inflation accelerated in August, with the Headline and Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) advancing by 0.5% and 0.2% MoM, respectively.
In line with this, the 10-year bond yield reached 4.29%, up by 0.87%. The 2-year yield stands neutral at 4.99%, while the 5-year yield rose to 4.42%, seeing 0.48% gains. It's worth noticing that US yields remain high as, according to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are discounting high odds of one last hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed), and as long as hawkish bets are high, the upside potential for metals is limited.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
Based on the daily chart, a bearish stance is noted for XAG/USD in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is comfortably situated in negative territory below its midline, displaying a southward slope. In addition, the presence of red bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence's (MACD) histogram further reinforces the strengthening bearish sentiment. On the other hand, the pair is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), and cofirms the continued dominance of bears on a broader scale.
Support levels: $22.60, $22.30, $22.00
Resistance levels: $23.50 (20 and 200-day SMA convergence), $23.70, $24.00.
XAG/USD Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|22.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.56
|Daily SMA50
|23.74
|Daily SMA100
|23.84
|Daily SMA200
|23.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.18
|Previous Daily Low
|22.86
|Previous Weekly High
|24.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.83
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
