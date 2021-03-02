Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rebounds from over one-month lows, bearish potential intact

- Silver recovered a major part of its early lost ground to over one-month lows.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- A sustained move beyond the $27.00 is needed to negate the bearish outlook.
Silver (XAG/USD) has managed to recover a major part of the intraday losses to over one-month lows and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around mid-$26.00s.
From a technical perspective, a sustained break below the $26.70 confluence support was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. The mentioned region comprised of 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and a short-term ascending trend-line extending from mid-January. This should now act as a key pivotal point for the white metal's near-term trajectory.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the said chart maintained their bearish bias and have just started drifting into the negative territory on the daily chart. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the $26.70 confluence support breakpoint, now turned resistance.
The XAG/USD seems vulnerable to extend its recent sharp pullback from the $30.00 psychological mark and slide further towards intermediate support near the $25.45-35 congestion zone. The downfall could further get extended towards the $25.00 key level en-route the $24.75-70 region and YTD lows, around the $24.00 mark touched on January 18.
On the flip side, momentum beyond the $26.70 support-turned-resistance might trigger a short-covering move, though is likely to remain capped near the $27.00 area. A sustained move beyond will negate the near-term bearish bias and push the commodity back towards a strong horizontal resistance near the $28.00 round-figure mark.
XAG/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|26.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.15
|Daily SMA50
|26.47
|Daily SMA100
|25.37
|Daily SMA200
|23.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.08
|Previous Daily Low
|26.44
|Previous Weekly High
|28.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.14
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
