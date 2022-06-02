Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rallies above $22.10, shrugging off barrage of US data pre-NFP

- Silver prices are holding onto gains in wake of a barrage of US labour market data.
- XAG/USD was last up around 1.3% in the $22.10 area and eyeing a test of last week’s highs.
- Focus is now turning to Friday’s official labour market report.
A barrage of US labour market data in recent trade gave mixed signals, with ADP’s estimate of employment change for May missing consensus and adding some downside risks to the market’s expectations for a 325K gain in non-farm payrolls in May on Friday, while the second estimate of Q1 Unit Labour Costs saw an upward revision to 12.6% QoQ from an already spicey 11.6%. Weekly jobless claims data was also robust, but the net impact has been that the US dollar has fallen to fresh session lows in recent trade as US yields continue to trade with losses on the day.
This has created a favourable backdrop for spot silver (XAG/USD) prices, which were last trading up about 30 cents or roughly 1.3% on the day in the $22.10 area per troy ounce. That marks a more than 3.0% bounce from Wednesday’s sub-$21.50 lows, with the bulls now eyeing a test of last week’s highs just under $22.50.
However, any bullish breakout in silver will have to wait until after Friday’s official US labour market report is released. If job gains do underwhelm, thus indicating a weaker-than-expected economy and less pressure on the Fed to tighten monetary policy so aggressively, that could provide impetus to the bulls. A break above resistance in the $22.50 area would open the door to a run higher towards $23.00 and resistance in the mid-$23.00s.
Note that traders will also be closely watching Friday’s US wage growth metrics and if these surprise on the upside, that would come as a worry to the Fed (and markets), as everyone has been hoping that inflation might have now peaked. In this case, a dip back below the 21-Day Moving Average (at $21,76), which XAG/USD has been pivoting either side of in recent weeks, is on the cards, plus a test of earlier weekly lows in the mid-$21.00s.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|1.14
|Today daily open
|21.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.76
|Daily SMA50
|23.39
|Daily SMA100
|23.74
|Daily SMA200
|23.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.98
|Previous Daily Low
|21.44
|Previous Weekly High
|22.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.67
|Previous Monthly High
|23.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
