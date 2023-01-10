Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD picks strength around $23.50 as US Dollar Index drops

- A decline in the US Dollar Index has shifted traction in favor of Silver price.
- Investors’ risk appetite has improved amid a rebound in S&P500 futures.
- The 200-period EMA is overlapping with the white metal prices, which indicates a lackluster performance ahead.
Silver price (XAG/USD) has rebounded firmly after dropping to near $23.50 in the Asian session. The white metal has extended its recovery above the immediate resistance of $23.60 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing heat amid failing to recapture the critical hurdle of 103.00.
It seems that the risk appetite of the market participants is improving again as S&P500 futures have trimmed the majority of their morning losses. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to 3.53%.
On an hourly scale, the Silver price has sensed buying interest after correcting to near the horizontal support plotted from December 29 low at $23.46. Broadly, the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $23.75 is overlapping with the white metal prices, which is indicating a lackluster performance ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is aiming to shift into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates an attempt for a bullish reversal.
For an upside move, the Silver price needs to break above Monday’s high at $24.10, which will drive the asset towards January 3 high at $24.55 followed by the psychological resistance at $25.00.
On the contrary, a declining move below January 5 low at $23.12 will drag the Silver price toward December 19 low and December 16 low at $22.84 and $22.56 respectively.
Silver hourly chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|23.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.69
|Daily SMA50
|22.4
|Daily SMA100
|20.76
|Daily SMA200
|21.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.1
|Previous Daily Low
|23.58
|Previous Weekly High
|24.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.12
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water above 1.0700 with eyes on ECB, Fed talks
EUR/USD dribbles between 1.0720 and 1.0745 so far during early Tuesday as traders await more clues to extend the latest north-run. The major currency pair seesaws around the highest levels since June 2022 as bulls run out of steam as the US Dollar rebounds on doubts over the previous risk-on mood, as well as due to a rebound in the US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD: Struggle continues for shifting auction above 1.2200
GBP/USD is facing stubborn barricades around 1.2200 as anxiety soars ahead of Fed Powell’s speech. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is aiming to extend its recovery to near the round-level resistance of 103.00.
Gold looks to recapture $1,900 amid a potential Golden Cross Premium
Gold price is gathering strength to take on the eight-month top at $1,880, as the uptrend remains well in place this Tuesday. The renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields is keeping the immediate upside in check.
Bitcoin price might crash violently, dragging altcoins with it
Bitcoin price shows that the market is primed for a reversal from multiple perspectives. Although BTC has rallied only by a small amount, some altcoins have more than doubled in the last week. Altcoin traders need to be careful this week as things could shift for the worse.
Inflation incoming
The US Inflation number is fast approaching. This has been of the main drivers of the recent tremendous start of year rally in US and global stock markets. It is virtually a given and certainly expected by market participants that inflation will decline yet again and significantly.