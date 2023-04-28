Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD oscillates in a range below 100-hour SMA, $25.00 mark

- Silver struggles to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from the $24.50 support zone.
- The technical setup seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A convincing break below the $24.40-30 resistance-turned-support will negate the positive bias.
Silver edges higher on Friday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move beyond 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and remains capped near the $25.00 psychological mark through the early European session.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD has been showing some resilience below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-April rally and finding support ahead of the $24.40-$24.30 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint. The subsequent bounce, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, favour bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $25.00 mark before placing fresh bullish bets.
The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards the $25.50-$25.60 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond will negate any near-term negative bias and allow the white metal to make a fresh attempt to conquer the $26.00 round-figure mark and retest a one-year high touched earlier this month. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the positive momentum towards the next relevant hurdle near the $26.25-$26.30 region en route to the $27.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $24.50-$24.40 region might continue to act as immediate strong support, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling. The XAG/USD might then weaken further below the $24.00 mark and test the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $23.70 area. The corrective decline could get extended further towards the $23.35-$23.30 horizontal support before the metal eventually drops to the $23.00 round-figure mark, representing the 50% Fibo. level.
Silver 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|24.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.97
|Daily SMA50
|23
|Daily SMA100
|23.2
|Daily SMA200
|21.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.14
|Previous Daily Low
|24.51
|Previous Weekly High
|25.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.64
|Previous Monthly High
|24.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
