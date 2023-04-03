Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD keeps the red below $24.00, downside seems cushioned

- Silver comes under heavy selling pressure on Monday, though lacks follow-through.
- The technical setup still supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
- A convincing break below the $23.00 mark is needed to negate the positive outlook.
Silver kicks off the new week on a downbeat note and snaps a four-day winning streak to a nearly two-month high, around the $24.15 region touched on Friday. The white metal maintains its offered tone through the early part of the European session and trades around the $23.75 zone, down over 1.30% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the recent strong move up from the YTD low - levels just below the $20.00 psychological mark, stalls ahead of the $24.20-$24.25 static resistance, which should now act as a pivotal point. Some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the multi-month peak, around the $24.60-$24.65 area touched in February, will b seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
Given that oscillators on the daily chart have pulled back from overbought territory, the XAG/USD might then aim to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark for the first time since April 2022. The upward trajectory could get extended further towards the next relevant hurdle near the $25.75-$25.80 region en route to the $26.00 round-figure mark and the April 2022 swing high, around the $26.20-$26.25 area.
On the flip side, the daily low, just ahead of the mid-$23.00s, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent slide is more likely to attract fresh buyers near the $23.00 mark and remain limited near the $22.80-$22.75 region. That said, a convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and drag the XAG/USD towards the $22.25 intermediate support en route to the $22.00 round-figure mark.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.33
|Today daily open
|24.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.17
|Daily SMA50
|22.21
|Daily SMA100
|22.59
|Daily SMA200
|21.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.16
|Previous Daily Low
|23.7
|Previous Weekly High
|24.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.83
|Previous Monthly High
|24.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 as markets stabilize
EUR/USD is cutting losses to regain 1.0800 in early European trading. Unexpected OPEC+ oil output cut fuelled oil price rally and stoked up inflation fears, boosting the safe-haven US Dollar alongside firmer US Treasury yields. The focus now shifts to the US ISM PMI.
GBP/USD regains 1.2300 as US Dollar upside stalls
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2300, recovering ground early Monday. Markets remain risk averse after OPEC+ driven oil price surge rekindled inflation fears, which ramped up the US Dollar demand. UK Final Manufacturing and US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
Gold pares intraday losses near $1,950 as US Dollar retreats amid pre-NFP anxiety
XAU/USD price trims intraday losses near $1,955 amid early Monday morning in Europe. The bright metal rebounds from a one-week low marked earlier in the day as traders reassess the week-start challenges to the sentiment that initially favored the US Dollar strength.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Oil to drive Fed higher
Just when everyone thought it was safe to come out and dance to the end of high inflation, here we go again with another potential energy prices surge globally. Let's delve into the recent surge in the price of oil and its potential impact on the global economy.