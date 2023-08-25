Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hovers above $24.00; bearish head and shoulders in the making

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Silver moves away from a multi-week high set on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
  • A convincing break below the $23.80 confluence should pave the way for deeper losses.
  • Bulls might now wait for a move beyond the $24.35 region before placing aggressive bets.

Silver remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Friday and retreats further from a three-week top, around the $24.35 region touched on Wednesday. The white metal remains depressed through the early part of the European session and currently trades around the $24.00 round-figure mark, down just over  0.10% for the day.

The XAG/USD, however, manages to hold above the $23.85-$23.80 confluence, comprising the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from the monthly low and the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. The said area could act as a pivotal point for intraday traders and help limit any further decline, against the backdrop of positive technical indicators on 4-hour/daily charts.

A sustained break below, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag the XAG/USD towards the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $23.55 region. This is closely followed by another confluence support near the $23.40 area, comprising the 200-day SMA and the 50% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively might shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and pave the way for some meaningful downside.

Silver 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Zooming out to the daily chart, the recent price action witnessed since early June seems to constitute the formation of a bearish head and shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The pattern, however, will be confirmed on a sustained break below the neckline support, around the $22.20-$22.10 region.

XAG/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

In the meantime, bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the $24.35 area, before placing fresh bets. The XAG/USD might then aim to surpass the $24.55-$24.60 intermediate hurdle and aim to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark before climbing to the $25.25 zone, or the July monthly swing high. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a rise to the $26.00 mark.

Technical levels to watch

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 24.09
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 24.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.32
Daily SMA50 23.53
Daily SMA100 23.99
Daily SMA200 23.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.35
Previous Daily Low 24.06
Previous Weekly High 23.01
Previous Weekly Low 22.23
Previous Monthly High 25.27
Previous Monthly Low 22.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 24
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

